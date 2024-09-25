Titan submersible inquiry reveals safety lessons for the future

The submersible imploded in June 2023, killing all five people aboard

A view of a piece of the imploded Titan submersible on the ocean floor.
A piece of the Titan submersible is seen on the ocean floor after the vessel imploded in June 2023
(Image credit: Pelagic Research Services via AP)
Justin Klawans, The Week US
By
published

It has been more than a year since OceanGate's Titan submersible imploded, killing all five people aboard, while on the way to visit the wreck of the RMS Titanic. Questions remain about what could have been done to prevent the accident, and 16 months on, the U.S. Coast Guard has begun a series of investigatory hearings hoping to realize a solution.

The purpose of the two-week inquiry, set to run from Sept. 16 to Sept. 27, is to "assure that every aspect of the case is probed and to determine the causes of the Titan submersible's loss, identify contributing factors and develop safety recommendations to prevent similar incidents," the Coast Guard said in a press release. Following the hearings, there will be efforts aimed at "enhancing safety protocols and preventing future tragedies."

https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Justin Klawans, The Week US

 Justin Klawans has worked as a staff writer at The Week since 2022. He began his career covering local news before joining Newsweek as a breaking news reporter, where he wrote about politics, national and global affairs, business, crime, sports, film, television and other Hollywood news. Justin has also freelanced for outlets including Collider and United Press International.  

