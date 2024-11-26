6 outstanding homes for under $600K

Ojo Sarco, New Mexico

This two-bedroom adobe home sits on 5.56 acres abutting Carson National Forest. Built in 1980 with modern and Spanish elements, the open-plan house features heated concrete floors, arched windows, a circular viga-and-latilla ceiling, a kitchen with polished-sandstone counters, a Mexican-tiled bath, and a second-floor den with a wood-burning stove.

Outside are a patio, meadows, a creek, juniper, piñon, and cottonwood trees, and Sangre de Cristo mountain views; Dixon's amenities are 5 miles away. $525,000. Victoria Markley, Sotheby's International Realty-Santa Fe, (505) 927-3229.

Washington, D.C.

The River Park co-op community in southwest D.C. dates to 1962, and this midcentury-modern townhouse was designed by Charles M. Goodman. The four-bedroom home, updated with period-inspired details, has a barrel roof, parquet floors, floor-to-ceiling windows, primary bath with pink fish-scale tiles, and living-room slider to a patio with an outdoor movie screen.

Shared amenities include a pool, gym, woodshop, art studio, and green space; the metro and shopping are just blocks away. $549,000. Avery Boyce, Compass, (202) 422-3081.

Atlanta, Georgia

Midtown's 1910 Palmer and Phelan building is walking distance to Piedmont Park, Georgia Tech, arts venues, restaurants, and shopping. This open-plan, one-bedroom condo unit features high ceilings, exposed brick, and wide plank wood floors; open main area with living room, dining space, chef's kitchen, and French doors to a sunroom; primary suite with cedar closet, rustic vessel sink, and oversize tiled shower; and potential second bedroom.

Ownership includes two parking spots. $595,000. Jared Sapp, Atlanta Fine Homes Sotheby's International Realty, (404) 668-7233.

Twentynine Palms, California

This 1958 10-acre compound in Wonder Valley has uninterrupted desert vistas and is minutes by car from the 29 Palms Shopping District and Joshua Tree National Park. The updated two-bedroom main house has an open layout, scalloped ceilings, finished concrete floors, walls of windows, a living room with black-brick fireplace, and an eat-in kitchen with quartz counters, blue-tiled backsplash, and walnut cabinets.

The native-landscaped property includes an outdoor woodstove, an art studio, and a vintage Airstream. $550,000. Niko Esposito, Paul Kaplan Group Palm Springs, (626) 755-3656.

Greenwood, Maine

Set in the foothills of the western Maine mountains, this three-bedroom cabin is 15 minutes from the Mount Abram Ski Area and a short drive from Bethel. Built in 1930, the home features exposed wood posts and beams and a wood staircase, a living room with a wood-burning stove, an updated eat-in kitchen, and a windowed dining area.

On the 1.09-acre lot are a sauna and hot tub, front porch, side deck, yard, and mature trees. $500,000. Susan DuPlessis, Mountain Real Estate Company, (207) 400-7886.

Chesterfield, Missouri

This 1964 midcentury-modern home in a St. Louis suburb is part of the Four Seasons Country Club community. The three-bedroom house has the original parquet floors, exposed beams, roofline windows, and retro paneled walls; a vaulted living room with original stone fireplace; a large kitchen; a breakfast room; and a lower-level rec space and bonus rooms.

Outside are landscaped front and back yards and a deck; the community offers nine-hole golf and a saltwater pool. $494,000. Liz Mull, Coldwell Banker Realty-Gundaker, (314) 403-4731.