6 refreshing homes with great indoor pools
Featuring a cantilevered fireplace in New York and a skylit pool room in Minnesota
Blue River, Colorado
The pool room at Rose Lodge has stone walls, a vaulted ceiling, clerestory windows, and an ample lounge area. The 1981 six-bedroom house also has a great room with a floor-to-ceiling stone fireplace, log columns and windows framing Mount Baldy.
The 4.6-acre wooded property in Spruce Valley Ranch includes landscaped grounds, a two-bedroom guesthouse, and access to community trails, tennis, stables and lake boathouse; Breckenridge Ski Resort is 10 minutes’ drive. $6,250,000. Jason Hart, Breckenridge Associates Real Estate, (970) 376-7599.
Sharon, Connecticut
A windowed breezeway connects this 1870 estate’s original five-bedroom home to a second house with an indoor pool, solarium, wine cellar, gym and three guest suites. The Colonial-style main house features formal rooms with period details including seven fireplaces, Palladian windows, wood paneling, and antique beams and floors.
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
The 24-acre property across from a nature preserve has a guest house, stables, gardens, greenhouse, tennis court and fruit trees. $3,250,000. Diana Bisselle, William Pitt Sotheby’s International Realty, (917) 519-5021.
Santa Fe, New Mexico
The 1,500-square-foot room housing this 1979 Pueblo home’s heated pool and spa has flagstone flooring, a skylit beamed ceiling and floor-to-ceiling windows. The three-bedroom house has sculpted adobe walls, hand-crafted ceilings and beams, kiva fireplaces throughout, a dry sauna, a wet bar, and an eat-in chef’s kitchen.
Outside are patios, decks, garden beds, mature trees, a one-bedroom casita, and views of the Sangre de Cristo mountains. $2,775,000. Debra Hagey, Santa Fe Properties/Luxury Portfolio International, (505) 670-6132.
Plymouth, Minnesota
This 1978 midcentury-modern home features a skylit pool room with wood and stacked-stone details, plantings, wet bar, hot tub, lounge, and a cave-enclosed waterslide. The four-bedroom connected-plan house has flagstone floors, a three-sided stone fireplace, an eat-in chef’s kitchen, and a primary suite with a glass wall opening to a deck.
The 5-acre property, across from Gleason Lake and minutes from downtown Wayzata, includes a putting green, a courtyard, an expansive lawn, woods, and a firepit. $1,599,900. Gregg Larsen, Coldwell Banker Realty, (612) 719-4477.
Armonk, New York
The double-height pool room of this 2006 barn house has a retractable glass A-frame roof and opens to a patio kitchen and dining area. The six-bedroom home features a cantilevered fireplace, floating wood staircases, cathedral ceilings, and concrete-slab floors; a gourmet kitchen; a primary suite with two fireplaces, an indoor basketball court; a theater; and a gym.
The 2.6-acre landscaped lot has sweeping lawns, mature trees, and a hedge-framed hot tub, and Manhattan is 45 minutes away. $7,995,000. Brian Milton, Compass, (914) 469-9889.
Chicago, Illinois
At this 1963 New Eastside high-rise, the swimming pool lies beneath a dramatic gridded glass dome. On the 40-story building’s 31st floor, a renovated junior one-bedroom commands Lake Michigan and city views and has a kitchen with an eat-in granite peninsula opening to a generous living room; an oversize closet; and an upgraded ceramic-tiled bathroom.
Building amenities include the pool, a steam room, a whirlpool, sports courts, grills, a party room, a business center, and a library. $255,000. Olivia Motofelea, Jameson Sotheby’s International Realty, (773) 877-0548.
This article was first published in the latest issue of The Week magazine. If you want to read more like it, you can try six risk-free issues of the magazine here.
Continue reading for free
We hope you're enjoying The Week's refreshingly open-minded journalism.
Subscribed to The Week? Register your account with the same email as your subscription.