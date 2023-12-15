6 refreshing homes with great indoor pools

Blue River, Colorado

(Image credit: Courtesy image )

The pool room at Rose Lodge has stone walls, a vaulted ceiling, clerestory windows, and an ample lounge area. The 1981 six-bedroom house also has a great room with a floor-to-ceiling stone fireplace, log columns and windows framing Mount Baldy.

(Image credit: Courtesy image )

The 4.6-acre wooded property in Spruce Valley Ranch includes landscaped grounds, a two-bedroom guesthouse, and access to community trails, tennis, stables and lake boathouse; Breckenridge Ski Resort is 10 minutes’ drive. $6,250,000. Jason Hart, Breckenridge Associates Real Estate, (970) 376-7599.

Sharon, Connecticut

(Image credit: Randy O'Rourke )

A windowed breezeway connects this 1870 estate’s original five-bedroom home to a second house with an indoor pool, solarium, wine cellar, gym and three guest suites. The Colonial-style main house features formal rooms with period details including seven fireplaces, Palladian windows, wood paneling, and antique beams and floors.

(Image credit: Randy O'Rourke )

The 24-acre property across from a nature preserve has a guest house, stables, gardens, greenhouse, tennis court and fruit trees. $3,250,000. Diana Bisselle, William Pitt Sotheby’s International Realty, (917) 519-5021.

Santa Fe, New Mexico

(Image credit: Courtesy image )

The 1,500-square-foot room housing this 1979 Pueblo home’s heated pool and spa has flagstone flooring, a skylit beamed ceiling and floor-to-ceiling windows. The three-bedroom house has sculpted adobe walls, hand-crafted ceilings and beams, kiva fireplaces throughout, a dry sauna, a wet bar, and an eat-in chef’s kitchen.

(Image credit: Courtesy image )

Outside are patios, decks, garden beds, mature trees, a one-bedroom casita, and views of the Sangre de Cristo mountains. $2,775,000. Debra Hagey, Santa Fe Properties/Luxury Portfolio International, (505) 670-6132.

Plymouth, Minnesota

(Image credit: Courtesy image )

This 1978 midcentury-modern home features a skylit pool room with wood and stacked-stone details, plantings, wet bar, hot tub, lounge, and a cave-enclosed waterslide. The four-bedroom connected-plan house has flagstone floors, a three-sided stone fireplace, an eat-in chef’s kitchen, and a primary suite with a glass wall opening to a deck.

(Image credit: Courtesy image )

The 5-acre property, across from Gleason Lake and minutes from downtown Wayzata, includes a putting green, a courtyard, an expansive lawn, woods, and a firepit. $1,599,900. Gregg Larsen, Coldwell Banker Realty, (612) 719-4477.

Armonk, New York

(Image credit: Courtesy image )

The double-height pool room of this 2006 barn house has a retractable glass A-frame roof and opens to a patio kitchen and dining area. The six-bedroom home features a cantilevered fireplace, floating wood staircases, cathedral ceilings, and concrete-slab floors; a gourmet kitchen; a primary suite with two fireplaces, an indoor basketball court; a theater; and a gym.

(Image credit: Courtesy image )

The 2.6-acre landscaped lot has sweeping lawns, mature trees, and a hedge-framed hot tub, and Manhattan is 45 minutes away. $7,995,000. Brian Milton, Compass, (914) 469-9889.

Chicago, Illinois

(Image credit: Courtesy image )

At this 1963 New Eastside high-rise, the swimming pool lies beneath a dramatic gridded glass dome. On the 40-story building’s 31st floor, a renovated junior one-bedroom commands Lake Michigan and city views and has a kitchen with an eat-in granite peninsula opening to a generous living room; an oversize closet; and an upgraded ceramic-tiled bathroom.

(Image credit: Courtesy image )

Building amenities include the pool, a steam room, a whirlpool, sports courts, grills, a party room, a business center, and a library. $255,000. Olivia Motofelea, Jameson Sotheby’s International Realty, (773) 877-0548.