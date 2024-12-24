The best homes of the year
Featuring a grand turret entrance in New York and a built-in glass elevator in Arizona
Katonah, New York
Lester Beach Scheide created this 1931 Norman Tudor home. The five-bedroom house features a turret entrance to a grand foyer, geometric coffered ceilings, arched doorways, stained glass, formal living and dining rooms, an entertainer's kitchen with breakfast nook, and a primary suite with whirlpool tub.
The 17-acre forested property, an hour from midtown Manhattan, has a fishing pond, a brook, trails, a firepit, sports courts, a pool, and a pool house with guest quarters. $7,495,000. Francesca Mulone, Coldwell Banker Realty, (914) 943-6442. Status: Off the market.
Chicago, Illinois
This 2017 Beaux Arts–style townhome in Lincoln Park is minutes from top-end shopping and dining, Oz Park, and the zoo. The six-bedroom, four-story house has an elevator and roof deck; grand rooms with high coffered ceilings; and a lower level with wine cellar, bar, and a den opening to a two-car garage.
In front is a landscaped entrance and in back a garden patio with fireplace and kitchen. $4,980,000. Kathrin Cordell, @properties/Christie's International Real Estate, (312) 282-5834. Status: Sold.
Ashland, Oregon
Shining Hand Ranch blends Spanish Revival and Byzantine architecture with ornately fashioned natural materials and forms. The Gaudí-esque two-bedroom features mahogany doors with Native American–inspired carvings, water-like wood floors, an entry with sinuous copper trees, a staircase with sculpted hawks, and a sunken living room with a dragon-mosaic kiva fireplace.
The 708-acre property, 20 minutes from downtown, has terraces, gardens, a cabin, a creek, oak trees, flower meadows, and mountain views. $4,500,000. Chris Martin, LandLeader, (541) 660-5111. Status: On the market.
Sedona, Arizona
This 2024 three-bedroom home was designed by Dan Jensvold. The house has solar panels, Douglas fir ceilings, art lights, glass elevator, wood and polished-concrete floors, white-oak cabinetry, chef's kitchen with farmhouse sink, great room with a wall of windows; primary suite with kiva fireplace; and Arhaus furnishings.
Outside are balconies, a roof deck wired for a hot tub, desert landscaping, and red-rock views; amenities and hiking are minutes away. $2,895,000. Paul Galloway, Galloway Realty, (928) 821-3000. Status: Sold.
Seattle, Washington
Art Haus is a 2006 industrial-modern home comprising two rectangles, one clad in cedar and one clad in steel. Designed to display an art collection, the five-bedroom house is lit by skylights and walls of windows; rooms include an eat-in galley kitchen flowing into dining and sitting areas.
The Washington Park lot has a lawn, a raised patio with a firepit, and mature plantings and trees; the Arboretum and Lake Washington are nearby. $5,500,000. Shawna Ader, Windermere Real Estate Midtown/Luxury Portfolio International, (206) 251-2337. Status: Sold.
Grand Gorge, New York
This 2021 reimagined classic A-frame includes a loft room in the tip of the A. The year-round, rustic- modern three-bedroom home has smart features, high-velocity electric HVAC, European radiators, wood floors, high ceilings, a spiral staircase, large windows framing mountain views, a forest-green kitchen, and a finished basement.
Outside are a yard, a one-car garage, and 1.8 pine-studded acres; Albany is an hour's drive. $550,000. Alexandria Mickle, Four Seasons Sotheby's International Realty, (518) 526-9734. Status: Pending.
