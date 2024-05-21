6 bright homes in Chicago
Featuring Gothic arch windows in Gold Coast and a built-in espresso machine in Lakeshore East
Gold Coast
This 1927 building a few minutes' drive from Lincoln Park Zoo and Oak Street Beach is topped by an updated, five-bedroom penthouse. The apartment features a chandeliered formal dining room and a double-height living room with linenfold paneling, decorative plaster barrel ceiling, wall of flattened Gothic arch windows, and glass doors opening to a 61-foot-long private terrace with city views.
Building amenities include a full-time door staff, fitness room, and landscaped garden terrace. $4,350,000. Jennifer Ames, Engel & Völkers Chicago, (312) 440-7525.
Lakeshore East
The Cirrus condominium is near parks, shopping, dining, the Chicago River, and Lake Michigan. This furnished and decorated four-bedroom penthouse has an open layout, floor-to-ceiling windows with water views, a covered terrace facing the river, and a chef's kitchen with a built-in Gaggenau espresso machine.
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
The Cirrus offers a fitness center with indoor and outdoor pools, spa amenities, and complimentary classes; a wine lounge; a dog run; and a children's club. $4,500,000. Bradley Brondyke, Jameson Sotheby's International Realty, (773) 512-5035.
Lakeview
Architect Larry Booth in 1999 converted a former 1930s chicken-processing plant near the Southport Corridor into this five-bedroom industrial-modern house. The home features high ceilings, concrete beams, heated concrete floors, a steel-clad fireplace, floating stairs, a gourmet kitchen with two islands, a second-floor primary suite opening to a skylit lap pool and hot tub, and an attached two-car garage.
Outside are a deck, a garden courtyard, and a walkable neighborhood with plentiful shopping and dining. $3,500,000. Emily Sachs Wong, @properties/ Christies International Real Estate, (312) 286-0800.
Lincoln Park
This 2017 Beaux Arts–style townhome is minutes from top-end shopping and dining, Oz Park, and Lincoln Park Zoo. The six-bedroom, four-story house features an elevator and roof deck; grand rooms with high coffered ceilings, large windows, and wood floors; and a lower level with wine cellar, bar, and den that opens to a two-car garage.
Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
In front is a landscaped entrance and in back a garden patio with fireplace and kitchen. $4,980,000. Kathrin Cordell, @properties/Christies International Real Estate, (312) 282-5834.
Bucktown
Tucked into a tree-lined residential street, this five-bedroom home is also walking distance to parks, bars, and restaurants. Created by architect Brad Lynch, the three-level home's brick exterior features a Corten steel fence, patterned copper screens, and two green roof terraces; inside are high ceilings, walls of windows, radiant-heated floors, sleek white-oak paneling, and high-end contemporary rooms.
The three lot property includes a landscaped private central courtyard, outdoor kitchen, and five-car garage. $5,695,000. Brad Lippitz, Compass, (773) 230-5100.
West Loop
This 1924 building, formerly a paper warehouse, is in a vibrant neighborhood near Greektown, the Loop, and Union Station. The top-floor unit is a two-bedroom loft featuring an open layout, oversize windows, exposed-brick walls, 12-foot-high timber ceilings, restored hardwood floors, and a balcony with city views; rooms include a chef's kitchen with cherry cabinets and an eat-in granite island.
The building has an exercise room, bike storage, and parking available for an extra fee. $540,000. Kathryn Mastandrea, Coldwell Banker Realty, (312) 953-4753.
This article was first published in the latest issue of The Week magazine. If you want to read more like it, you can try six risk-free issues of the magazine here.
Create an account with the same email registered to your subscription to unlock access.
-
Is Biden in denial about his bad polls?
Today's Big Question Voters haven't started paying attention to the presidential race, he says
By Joel Mathis, The Week US Published
-
A.J. Jacobs' 6 favorite books that explore America's foundation
Feature The author recommends works by Benjamin Franklin, Jill Lepore, and more
By The Week US Published
-
Crossword: May 21, 2024
The Week's daily crossword
By The Week Staff Published
-
A.J. Jacobs' 6 favorite books that explore America's foundation
Feature The author recommends works by Benjamin Franklin, Jill Lepore, and more
By The Week US Published
-
A gastronomic tour of the Costa de la Luz
The Week Recommends This Spanish spot has fantastic restaurants "rooted in the region's distinctive produce"
By The Week UK Published
-
Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes: a solid summer blockbuster
The Week Recommends The big-money movie might be 'a bit silly' but the effects are excellent
By The Week UK Published
-
Michelangelo – the last decades review: an 'absorbing' exploration of art
The Week Recommends New exhibition focuses on works from the final 30 years of the artist's long career
By The Week UK Published
-
If comedy gives lessons, you're doing it wrong
Opinion Jerry Seinfeld wonders if his show would have made it in our moralistic era
By Mark Gimein Published
-
6 unique homes with an A-frame design
Feature Featuring a smart home in Vermont and a wall of windows in Wisconsin
By The Week Staff Published
-
Cynthia Carr's 6 favorite books that explore social issues
Feature The former culture writer recommends works by Ling Ma, Olga Tokarczuk, and more
By The Week US Published
-
The Idea of You review: 'impossible escapism' starring Anne Hathaway
The Week Recommends Steamy romcom about a 40-year-old who falls for a boy band singer
By The Week UK Published