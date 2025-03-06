6 grand homes in Boulder

Lower Chautauqua

(Image credit: Courtesy image)

The Pietenpol Residence stands at the base of the Flatirons, steps from Chautauqua Park and minutes’ drive from Pearl Street. The four-bedroom house, a 1924 Tuscan Vernacular Revival, features historic details and modern upgrades; rooms include a chef’s kitchen, formal dining room, primary suite with fireplace and mountain-facing balcony, and walk-out basement with guest bedroom and media and billiard rooms.

(Image credit: Courtesy image)

Outside are a veranda, lawns, mature trees, established perennials, a grape arbor, landscaped stone patios, and a water feature. $2,525,000. Meghan Bach, Compass, (619) 955-2788.

Flagstaff

(Image credit: HBK Photography)

The Wilson-Haertling House, a 1968 organic-modern landmark, is walking distance to Chautauqua Park and downtown Pearl Street and near the university. The clover-shaped four-bedroom home, designed by Charles Haertling, has a vaulted circular great room with nautilus-topped posts, fireplace, built-in planter, and clerestory windows; a curved, vintage-tiled kitchen; a dining nook; and a spiral staircase to the primary bed-room in the roof’s peak.

(Image credit: HBK Photography)

Outdoor spaces include balconies, generous decks, and terraced gardens. $2,195,000. Leyla Steele, RE/MAX Alliance Boulder Office, (303) 859-3110.

Gunbarrel

(Image credit: Courtesy image)

This 2001 Mediterranean borders the ninth hole of the Boulder Country Club, which offers golf, multiple pools, sports courts, dining, and events. The house has five upstairs bedrooms with spa-style baths, including a primary suite with a fireplace, sitting room, and private balcony; open gourmet kitchen; great room with marble fireplace; and tube slide to the lower level’s billiards, kitchenette, theater, bunk room, and secret lounge.

(Image credit: Courtesy image)

The landscaped, wooded lot includes a patio, firepit, and hot tub. $6,950,000. Zach Zeldner, Compass, (720) 480-7650.

Gold Hill

(Image credit: Courtesy image)

Whisper Mountain Ranch abuts national forest land and is 13 miles from downtown Boulder and 18 from Ski Eldora. The five-bedroom timber-frame mountain house centers on a vaulted great room with arching beams, oversize windows, floor-to-ceiling stone fireplace, wet bar, and kitchen-dining area with stone floors and built-ins.

(Image credit: Courtesy image)

The wooded 108-acre parcel features a patio for stargazing and mountain views, a yurt-style greenhouse, a horse barn, grazing meadows, and trails. $7,500,000. Candace Loving, Slifer Smith & Frampton/Luxury Portfolio International, (303) 332-4530.

North Boulder

(Image credit: Courtesy image)

This 2024 mountain-modern home is near restaurants and a short drive from Melody Heights’ music and garden stores and downtown. Designed by Affect Architecture, the five-bedroom house has an open-plan entertainer’s kitchen with walnut cabinets and quartz counters, a butler’s pantry, a wine room, and a lofty living room with a fireplace, clerestory windows, and accordion glass doors to the patio.

(Image credit: Courtesy image)

The .43-acre lot includes a grassy yard, a guesthouse, and space for a pool. $6,500,000. John McElveen, milehimodern, (303) 818-7500.

Central Boulder

(Image credit: Courtesy image)

Walking distance to two parks, shopping, and a bus stop, this one-bedroom home in a 1984 condominium is also near downtown and Mt. Sanitas’ trails. The unit features refreshed floors, a washer and dryer, a front deck and a west-facing balcony, a refurbished bathroom, and an updated modern-farmhouse kitchen with an eat-in bar, open to a living room with a wood-burning fireplace.

(Image credit: Courtesy image)

Amenities include underground storage and one covered parking spot. $389,500. Scott Ripmaster, Slifer Smith & Frampton Real Estate/Luxury Portfolio International, (970) 708-0444.