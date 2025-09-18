6 sought-after homes in San Francisco

North of the Panhandle

(Image credit: Courtesy image)

In a historic, walkable neighborhood near Alamo Square Park and Golden Gate Park, this four-bedroom 1900 painted lady Victorian condo opens to a double parlor with corbeled casings, oversize windows, and an adjoining library. The kitchen and dining area have wainscoting, a fireplace, a Sub-Zero refrigerator, and French doors to a two-tiered balcony.

(Image credit: Courtesy image)

Outside are a detached unit and leased parking. $2,300,000. Kate Stoll, Sotheby’s International Realty—San Francisco Brokerage—Marina, (415) 328-7051.

Russian Hill

(Image credit: Courtesy image)

Near dining and shopping on Hyde and Polk Streets, this two-bedroom in the 1961 mid-century modern Green Hill Tower has walls of glass overlooking the San Francisco Bay, Golden Gate Bridge, and Coit Tower.

(Image credit: Courtesy image)

The home includes wide-plank white oak floors, a marble-clad kitchen with Miele appliances and a beverage nook, wood built-ins, and in-unit laundry. Building amenities include door staff, parking, and storage. $3,295,000. Frank Nolan, Vanguard Properties / Luxury Portfolio International, (415) 377-3726.

South of Market

(Image credit: Open Homes)

This full-floor penthouse loft in a 1900 former warehouse is across from the Old San Francisco Mint building and a short walk from SFMOMA. The three-bedroom has high ceilings, concrete walls, a glass wine room, and an open kitchen with a Thermador range, plus a primary suite with a large walk-in closet, a steam shower, and a balcony.

(Image credit: Open Homes)

Included are two garage spots, as well as access to a roof deck, gym, concierge, and dog run. $3,250,000. Alan Morcos, Compass, (415) 505-7779.

Telegraph Hill

(Image credit: Lunghi Studio)

Perched atop the 1937 art deco Malloch Building, a short walk from Pioneer Park, this bay-facing two-bedroom features a sizable terrace with views of Treasure Island and the Bay Bridge. The updated apartment includes a direct elevator, rounded woodwork, retro glass tiles, and a fireplace.

(Image credit: Lunghi Studio)

Sliders open to the outdoor space for alfresco dining, a grill, and visits from the neighborhood’s famed wild parrots. $3,750,000. Gregg Lynn, Sotheby’s International Realty—San Francisco Brokerage, (415) 595-4734.

Dolores Heights

(Image credit: Matthew Millman)

In 2020, architect Hulett Jones transformed a circa-1906 cottage on a steep hill into this three-bedroom modern cedar-and metal-clad home with floor-to-ceiling windows offering skyline and Twin Peaks views.

(Image credit: Matthew Millman)

The gabled house features a colorful chef’s kitchen with a banquette nook, a living room with a cathedral ceiling, a cantilevered bay window box, and a downstairs guest suite with a separate entrance. Outside are four decks and a large Monterey cypress tree. $6,800,000. Matt Fuller, Compass, (415) 203- 1745.

Diamond Heights

(Image credit: Courtesy image)

Located in a central San Francisco condo community, this 1972 apartment is a few blocks from the shops and dining of Noe Valley. The top-floor junior one-bedroom has board-and-batten walls, treetop views, a Murphy bed, a walk-in closet, an updated kitchen with quartz counters, and a fireplace.

(Image credit: Courtesy image)

Shared amenities include the landscaped grounds, an outdoor pool, laundry, a gym, a sauna, and a lounge. A supermarket, playground, and park are within walking distance. $459,000. Masti Pahlbod, Engel & Völkers San Francisco, (415) 264-1296.