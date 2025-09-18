6 sought-after homes in San Francisco
Featuring a 1900 painted lady Victorian North of the Panhandle and views of the Golden Gate Bridge in Russian Hill
North of the Panhandle
In a historic, walkable neighborhood near Alamo Square Park and Golden Gate Park, this four-bedroom 1900 painted lady Victorian condo opens to a double parlor with corbeled casings, oversize windows, and an adjoining library. The kitchen and dining area have wainscoting, a fireplace, a Sub-Zero refrigerator, and French doors to a two-tiered balcony.
Outside are a detached unit and leased parking. $2,300,000. Kate Stoll, Sotheby’s International Realty—San Francisco Brokerage—Marina, (415) 328-7051.
Russian Hill
Near dining and shopping on Hyde and Polk Streets, this two-bedroom in the 1961 mid-century modern Green Hill Tower has walls of glass overlooking the San Francisco Bay, Golden Gate Bridge, and Coit Tower.
The home includes wide-plank white oak floors, a marble-clad kitchen with Miele appliances and a beverage nook, wood built-ins, and in-unit laundry. Building amenities include door staff, parking, and storage. $3,295,000. Frank Nolan, Vanguard Properties / Luxury Portfolio International, (415) 377-3726.
South of Market
This full-floor penthouse loft in a 1900 former warehouse is across from the Old San Francisco Mint building and a short walk from SFMOMA. The three-bedroom has high ceilings, concrete walls, a glass wine room, and an open kitchen with a Thermador range, plus a primary suite with a large walk-in closet, a steam shower, and a balcony.
Included are two garage spots, as well as access to a roof deck, gym, concierge, and dog run. $3,250,000. Alan Morcos, Compass, (415) 505-7779.
Telegraph Hill
Perched atop the 1937 art deco Malloch Building, a short walk from Pioneer Park, this bay-facing two-bedroom features a sizable terrace with views of Treasure Island and the Bay Bridge. The updated apartment includes a direct elevator, rounded woodwork, retro glass tiles, and a fireplace.
Sliders open to the outdoor space for alfresco dining, a grill, and visits from the neighborhood’s famed wild parrots. $3,750,000. Gregg Lynn, Sotheby’s International Realty—San Francisco Brokerage, (415) 595-4734.
Dolores Heights
In 2020, architect Hulett Jones transformed a circa-1906 cottage on a steep hill into this three-bedroom modern cedar-and metal-clad home with floor-to-ceiling windows offering skyline and Twin Peaks views.
The gabled house features a colorful chef’s kitchen with a banquette nook, a living room with a cathedral ceiling, a cantilevered bay window box, and a downstairs guest suite with a separate entrance. Outside are four decks and a large Monterey cypress tree. $6,800,000. Matt Fuller, Compass, (415) 203- 1745.
Diamond Heights
Located in a central San Francisco condo community, this 1972 apartment is a few blocks from the shops and dining of Noe Valley. The top-floor junior one-bedroom has board-and-batten walls, treetop views, a Murphy bed, a walk-in closet, an updated kitchen with quartz counters, and a fireplace.
Shared amenities include the landscaped grounds, an outdoor pool, laundry, a gym, a sauna, and a lounge. A supermarket, playground, and park are within walking distance. $459,000. Masti Pahlbod, Engel & Völkers San Francisco, (415) 264-1296.
-
