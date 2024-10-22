6 captivating homes in the Scandinavian style
Featuring a skylit living room in Colorado and a suspended fireplace in New York
Snowmass Village, Colorado
This 1989 contemporary was designed for ski country. Updated in 2018, the house has a skylit living room with floor-to-ceiling stacked-stone fireplace and pale wide-plank floors; five bedroom suites, one with a separate entrance, fireplace, and kitchenette; and a refreshed kitchen.
The lot includes a patio surrounded by aspens with hot tub, firepit, and grill, plus access to hiking trails; the slopes, golf, and shops are a five-minute drive. $7,700,000. Ann Wilkinson, Slifer Smith & Frampton Real Estate/Luxury Portfolio International, (970) 618-8591.
Germantown, New York
L-Wing, an organic-modern four-bedroom built in 2023, blends Scandinavian design with Japanese. The house, two cedar-clad rectangles with shed roofs, features high, beamed ceilings, wood-framed windows, white-oak and concrete floors, a sunken living room with central suspended fireplace, an oak-clad kitchen, and a wraparound deck.
The 12.26-acre Hudson Valley property has rolling grass slopes, woods, and a Zen garden; Hudson is 20 minutes away and New York City about two hours. $3,875,000. Raj Kumar, Four Seasons Sotheby's International Realty, (201) 689-0533.
Los Angeles, California
Venetian-plaster walls with shadow reveals, bright airy spaces, and light-wood floors and built-ins give this organic-modern new home its classic Scandinavian feel. The six-bedroom house has an open main space with fireplace, chef's kitchen with Taj Mahal stone counters and hidden pantry, and wall of pocket doors leading outside.
The landscaped double lot in Mar Vista's Oval district includes a pool, spa, and yard flanked by bamboo and podocarpus. $5,495,000. Mario Aceves and Shane Willcox, The Agency, (310) 339-9510.
Austin, Texas
Design-build firm Chrear crafted this 2024 four-bedroom with Scandinavian and Mediterranean-modern elements. The house features roofline and clerestory windows, curated tiling and fixtures, a handcrafted oak staircase, and an open main area including a double-height vaulted living room with lime-washed linear fireplace and a gourmet kitchen with white-oak cabinets, marble counters, and walk-in pantry.
Outside are a geometrically landscaped front and a backyard with mature trees, patio, pool, and in-construction studio casita. $2,495,000. Shay Millheiser, Kuper Sotheby's International Realty, (512) 800-1000.
Burke, Vermont
This 2019 one-bedroom in Darling Hill was inspired by Scandinavian farmhouses. The main living area has vaulted ceilings, Italian-tile floors, and a minimalist chef’s kitchen with open shelving and floating cabinets; sleek wood stairs lead to a lower level with polished concrete floors and the bedroom suite.
The 6.1-acre wooded property on the Kingdom Trails has garden beds, granite walls, and paver patios; Burke Mountain is five minutes' drive. $875,000. Libby Ratico, Century 21 Farm & Forest, (603) 475-5589.
Indianapolis, Indiana
Wood accents and pops of blue enhance the Scandinavian-style design of this energy-efficient frame-winged house, built in 2019. The two-story, three-bedroom home is anchored by a clean-lined, white and dark wood eat-in kitchen and adjoining living room with French doors leading outside.
The lot in Bates-Hendricks, five minutes' drive from Fountain Square, includes a historically sourced brick patio, rock garden, water feature, and two-car garage topped by a fenced turf deck. $425,000. Doug Fredbeck, Keller Williams Indianapolis Metro North, (317) 522-8785.
