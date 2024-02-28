6 impressive homes in Seattle

Stevens

(Image credit: Courtesy image)

Tucked behind an evergreen hedge in a prized urban neighborhood, this five-bedroom Tudor is near shopping, dining, cultural attractions, and parks. The updated 1910 house has rich millwork, a wide, ornate staircase, three fireplaces, leaded and stained-glass windows, water and city views, a chef's kitchen and walk-in pantry, a formal dining room, a library, a billiards room, a guest room, a wine cellar, and a theater.

(Image credit: Courtesy image)

Outside are a landscaped patio, lawns, pathways, trees, a tree house, and a stone-edged ornamental pond. $5,977,000. Ted A. Bash, Windermere Real Estate/ Luxury Portfolio International, (206) 795-5822.

Windermere

(Image credit: Courtesy image)

The 1907 Rolland Denny estate is steps from the shore of Lake Washington. The Mission Revival-style, seven-bedroom home features coffered ceilings, built-ins, wood paneling, leaded windows, a copper hooded living-room fireplace, a formal dining room, and a primary bedroom with fireplace and large sitting area with oversize windows framing the lake.

(Image credit: Courtesy image)

The 1.7-acre property includes terraced yards, a fenced garden, and a circular driveway. Magnuson Park is a 15-minute walk. $5,999,900. Chris Judd, Marketplace Sotheby’s International Realty, (206) 852-169.

Queen Anne

(Image credit: Baylee Reinert with Clarity Northwest Photography)

From its gated hillside lot, this 1902 Greek Revival has views of Puget Sound, Lake Union, and the Space Needle. Built for the daughter of Seafirst Bank founder W.J. Whitney, the updated five-bedroom house has original woodwork and stained glass, nine fireplaces, three kitchens, a wet bar, a theater, a gym, a wine cellar, and three bidets with gold-plated faucets.

(Image credit: Baylee Reinert with Clarity Northwest Photography)

Outdoor space includes multiple balconies and twin front porches; Pike Place Market is a 10-minute drive. $7,300,000. Melissa Waller, Compass Bellevue, (425) 941-3803.

Madison Park

(Image credit: Andrew Webb of Clarity Northwest)

From the 12th floor of a 1969 Roland Terry building on Lake Washington, this three-bedroom condo looks out on the water, the city, and Mount Rainier. The unit has herringbone wood floors, walls of windows, built-ins, generous spaces for entertaining, a den, a family room, en-suite bedrooms, and an oak spiral staircase connecting its two levels.

(Image credit: Andrew Webb of Clarity Northwest)

Building amenities include door staff, an outdoor pool, and a day dock; Madison Park's shops and dining are a five-minute walk. $3,375,000. Kathryn Hughes, Coldwell Banker Bain, (206) 295-4777.

Washington Park

(Image credit: Courtesy image)

Near all the amenities of Madison Park, this modernist four-bedroom on a tree-lined street is also minutes' drive from a Lake Washington park and beach. Designed by architect Charles A. Berg mann for his family, the 1981 house features Douglas fir-lined barrel ceilings, stone floors, exposed brick walls, French doors, and a chef’s kitchen with steps into a rounded banquette dining area.

(Image credit: Courtesy image)

The lot includes mature trees, a terrace, and a yard. $2,600,000. Toby Lumpkin, Realogics Sotheby’s International Realty, (206) 786-2035.

Queen Anne

(Image credit: Courtesy image)

This one-bedroom apartment is on the second floor of a 2007 condominium walking distance from the Space Needle and Memorial Stadium. The industrial-modern, open-plan home features raw-concrete walls and ceilings, polished-concrete floors, a balcony overlooking the street, and an eat-in kitchen with built-ins and a breakfast bar.

(Image credit: Courtesy image)

Building amenities include concierge service, a shared media room, a sky bar, an outdoor grilling area, a parking spot, and storage. $470,000. Hao Sun, John L. Scott Real Estate/ Luxury Portfolio International, (425) 890-7988.