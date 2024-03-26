6 inviting homes with rental units

Evanston, Illinois

There's a three-bedroom, two-story coach house to rent on this completely restored Victorian property just an hour from Chicago. The 1896 five-bedroom limestone main house has carved pocket doors, inlaid hardwood floors, detailed molding and wainscoting, murals, a grand foyer and staircase, formal living and dining rooms, an eat-in chef's kitchen, a library, and a sunroom.

The landscaped lot includes lawns, mature trees, patios, and a pond; Lake Michigan beaches are two blocks' walk. $3,159,990. Chaz Walters, Coldwell Banker Realty, (773) 405-8707.

New Orleans, Louisiana

The Goldsmith-Godchaux House's rentable one-bedroom apartment includes a kitchen with French doors. The six-bedroom main home, an 1860 Greek Revival designed by Henry Howard, features intricate frescoes, gilded archways, dentil crown molding, ceiling medallions, Waterford and Murano chandeliers, an ornate ballroom with fireplace, and a solarium with garden views.

The Garden District lot has an in-ground pool, hedges, lawns, lotus pond, and Alhambra fountain; dining and shops are steps away. $1,899,000. Axel Oestreicher, Dorian Bennett Sotheby's International Realty, (504) 638-5339.

Lake Oswego, Oregon

This 2005 Cape Cod-style house includes a one-bedroom attached apartment with fireplace, balcony, private entrance, side yard, and parking spot. The three-bedroom primary home has a vaulted living room with crown molding, slate floors, and floor-to-ceiling stone fireplace, and a chef's kitchen, pantry, and dining nook.

The Rosewood-area lot, 10 minutes' drive from Tualatin River Greenway and Oswego Lake, is landscaped with lawns, gardens, and mature trees. $1,380,000. Rebecca Green, Windermere Realty Trust/Luxury Portfolio International, (541) 728-1143.

Kula, Hawaii

This Upcountry Maui property includes a two-bedroom ohana with lanai and a one-bedroom cottage. The four-bedroom, updated 1978 main house features a vaulted living room and gourmet kitchen with sliders to the deck, a primary bath opening to an outdoor soaking tub, and panoramic views.

The 2.3-acre parcel has lava-rock dividing walls, a pool, avocado and citrus trees, a lily pond, and animal housing; Makawao's amenities are 15 minutes' drive. $4,750,000. Lena Walleng and Kelly Lau, Coldwell Banker Island Properties, (808) 269-9521.

Dublin Shore, Nova Scotia

Mirroring the lofted three-bedroom owners' home on this modern organic property is a lofted one-bedroom cabin with cantilevered stairs, deck, and hot tub. The main house has an open living area with a woodstove, a wall of windows facing the sea, and a chef's kitchen; the primary suite has a soaker tub and cedar ceiling.

Sliders open to decks, a yard, and the water, with nearby access to beaches. $1,350,000 CAD. Allie White, The Agency, (902) 402-5419.

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

The third floor of this six-bedroom 1920 Victorian is a two-bedroom apartment with a private entry and an eat-in full kitchen. The four-bedroom main home features high ceilings, crown molding, pocket doors, a carved staircase, and leaded-glass windows; a sitting room with fireplace; an updated historic kitchen with dining area; and an enclosed front porch.

Outside are a second, covered porch, hydrangea and other garden beds, lawns, and a firepit; Riverview Park is a short walk and downtown is a 10-minute drive. $400,000. Leah George, Compass Pennsylvania, (412) 713-0513.