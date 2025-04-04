Properties of the week: fine 15th and 16th century houses
Featuring homes in Buckinghamshire, Somerset and Kent
Suffolk: The Old Vicarage, Hoxne
A Grade II hall house with 4.3 acres of gardens and an ancient moat. 6 beds, 3 baths, shower, kitchen/breakfast room, 4 receps, outbuildings, garage. £1.45m; Savills.
Buckinghamshire: Radclive Manor, Radclive.
An elegant, predominantly Elizabethan house with a wealth of original features. 8 beds, 4 baths, kitchen, 4 receps, garden, garage. £2.55m; John D. Wood.
Isle of Wight: Old Stone Place, Shorwell
Picturesque 16th century house retaining many original features. Main suite, 3 further beds (1 en suite), family bath, open-plan kitchen/living room, 3 receps, self-contained one-bed annexe, 2 shepherd’s huts, garden, parking. £995,000; Spence Willard.
Kent: Harts House, Boughton Monchelsea
This splendid Grade II Tudor hall house is set in a delightful two-acre plot comprising well-maintained formal gardens and a lake. 6 beds, 3 baths, kitchen, 3 receps, garden, outbuildings, garage. £1.25m; Fine & Country.
Somerset: Ivythorn Manor, Marshalls Elm
A substantial Grade II manor house set in more than 15 acres of gardens, pasture and woodland. Period details include a 16th century oak front door. 7 beds, 4 baths, kitchen, 5 receps, three- bed cottage, swimming pool, stables, outbuildings, garden, garage. £2.5m; Savills.
Devon: Pitt House, Kingskerswell
This historic chocolate-box thatched cottage is reputed to have welcomed William of Orange in 1688. Main suite, 3 further beds (1 en suite), family bath, kitchen/dining room, recep, snug, garden, outbuildings, garage. £835,000; Fine & Country.
Somerset: Hazel Farm, Upper Littleton
Handsome 16th century long house nestled in the Chew Valley. 5 beds, family bath, 2 showers, kitchen, 4 receps, gym, garden room, outbuildings, stables, parking; 3.95 acres. £1.425m; Knight Frank.
Hertfordshire: The Manor House, Little Gaddesden
An exceptional Grade II mansion built in 1575 and forming the main part of the Manor House complex. Constructed from Totternhoe Stone, with period features including stepped gables and ashlar chimney. 4 beds, family bath, 2 showers, kitchen/breakfast room, 2 receps, 2 studies, garden, parking. £2.25m; Hamptons.
