Properties of the week: fine 15th and 16th century houses

Featuring homes in Buckinghamshire, Somerset and Kent

The Manor House, Little Gaddesden, stone build with towering chimneys.
(Image credit: Hamptons)
By
published

Suffolk: The Old Vicarage, Hoxne

The Old Vicarage, Hoxne, surrounded by gardens and an ancient moat.

(Image credit: Savills)

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
The Week UK
Latest
You might also like
View More ▸