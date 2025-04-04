Properties of the week: fine 15th and 16th century houses

Suffolk: The Old Vicarage, Hoxne

(Image credit: Savills)

A Grade II hall house with 4.3 acres of gardens and an ancient moat. 6 beds, 3 baths, shower, kitchen/breakfast room, 4 receps, outbuildings, garage. £1.45m; Savills.

Buckinghamshire: Radclive Manor, Radclive.

(Image credit: John D. Wood)

An elegant, predominantly Elizabethan house with a wealth of original features. 8 beds, 4 baths, kitchen, 4 receps, garden, garage. £2.55m; John D. Wood.

Isle of Wight: Old Stone Place, Shorwell

(Image credit: Spence Willard)

Picturesque 16th century house retaining many original features. Main suite, 3 further beds (1 en suite), family bath, open-plan kitchen/living room, 3 receps, self-contained one-bed annexe, 2 shepherd’s huts, garden, parking. £995,000; Spence Willard.

Kent: Harts House, Boughton Monchelsea

(Image credit: Fine & Country)

This splendid Grade II Tudor hall house is set in a delightful two-acre plot comprising well-maintained formal gardens and a lake. 6 beds, 3 baths, kitchen, 3 receps, garden, outbuildings, garage. £1.25m; Fine & Country.

Somerset: Ivythorn Manor, Marshalls Elm

(Image credit: Savills)

A substantial Grade II manor house set in more than 15 acres of gardens, pasture and woodland. Period details include a 16th century oak front door. 7 beds, 4 baths, kitchen, 5 receps, three- bed cottage, swimming pool, stables, outbuildings, garden, garage. £2.5m; Savills.

Devon: Pitt House, Kingskerswell

(Image credit: Fine & Country)

This historic chocolate-box thatched cottage is reputed to have welcomed William of Orange in 1688. Main suite, 3 further beds (1 en suite), family bath, kitchen/dining room, recep, snug, garden, outbuildings, garage. £835,000; Fine & Country.

Somerset: Hazel Farm, Upper Littleton

(Image credit: Knight Frank)

Handsome 16th century long house nestled in the Chew Valley. 5 beds, family bath, 2 showers, kitchen, 4 receps, gym, garden room, outbuildings, stables, parking; 3.95 acres. £1.425m; Knight Frank.

Hertfordshire: The Manor House, Little Gaddesden

(Image credit: Hamptons)

An exceptional Grade II mansion built in 1575 and forming the main part of the Manor House complex. Constructed from Totternhoe Stone, with period features including stepped gables and ashlar chimney. 4 beds, family bath, 2 showers, kitchen/breakfast room, 2 receps, 2 studies, garden, parking. £2.25m; Hamptons.