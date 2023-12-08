Properties of the week: castles, turrets and crenellations
Featuring a fairy-tale castle in Hampshire and a castellated Tudor-gothic mansion in Herefordshire
- Hampshire: Newlands Manor, Everton
- Herefordshire: Pudleston, Leominster
- London: The Royal Military Academy, Woolwich SE18
- Somerset: Bath Lodge Castle, Bath
- Merseyside: Childwall Lodge, Childwall
- Kirkcudbrightshire: Cally, Gatehouse of Fleet
- East Sussex: The Gatehouse, Hartfield
- Cumbria: Holme Eden Hall, Carlisle
- Staffordshire: Tatenhill, Burton-on-Trent
Hampshire: Newlands Manor, Everton
This fairy-tale castle is a fine example of Strawberry Hill gothic architecture. Main suite, 6 further beds (2 en suite), 2 baths, kitchen, 5 receps, games room, cinema room, pool, garden. £3m; John D Wood (01590-540139)
Herefordshire: Pudleston, Leominster
This castellated Tudor-gothic mansion has an ornamental lake and cascading ponds, all set in grounds of about 49 acres. Main suite, 8 further beds (5 en suite), family bath, kitchen, 6 receps, cinema room, sauna, spa, pool, garden, woodland, parking. £7.5m; Savills (01952-239500)
London: The Royal Military Academy, Woolwich SE18
A gated development with concierge and gym in a property built in 1741. Main suite, 2 further beds, family bath, kitchen, 2 receps. £599,995; By Design (020-3375 2355)
Somerset: Bath Lodge Castle, Bath
Miniature castle built in 1806 and comprising four circular towers. The property has previously been run as a boutique hotel. Main suite, 10 further beds (9 en suite), kitchen, dining room, 2 receps, sauna, hot tub, garden, parking. OIEO £1.8m; Savills (01225-474500)
Merseyside: Childwall Lodge, Childwall
This handsome detached property built in 1790 was designed by the renowned architect John Nash. 3 beds, family bath, kitchen, 2 receps, garden. £495,000; Move Residential (0151-734 6722)
Kirkcudbrightshire: Cally, Gatehouse of Fleet
A charming Grade B*-listed Scots Baronial lodge. 1 bed, 1 bath, kitchen, 2 receps, garden, parking. OIEO £235,000; Strutt & Parker (0131-516 4419)
East Sussex: The Gatehouse, Hartfield
Grade II 16th century former gatehouse with historic connections, set in about half an acre of landscaped gardens. Main suite, 3 further beds (1 en suite), family bath, playroom, kitchen, 3 receps, garden, parking. £2m; Hamptons (01892-516611)
Cumbria: Holme Eden Hall, Carlisle
Ground-floor flat in a magnificent "Calendar House" built in 1833. 3 suites, kitchen, 2 receps. OIEO £425,000; Fine & Country (01228-583109)
Staffordshire: Tatenhill, Burton-on-Trent
This Grade II house is set in 3 acres. Main suite, 4 further beds, family bath, kitchen, 2 receps, self-contained 2-bed flat, coach house, garden, office building. OIEO £1m; Knight Frank (01212-336488)
