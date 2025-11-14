Properties of the week: characterful houses for less than £785,000

Featuring homes in Surrey, Cumbria and Wiltshire

The Ridding, Millom
Norfolk: Wittles, Stocks Green, Castle Acre

Wiltshire: The Old Forge, All Cannings

The Old Forge, All Cannings

An attractive, thatched timber-frame house, believed to date from the 1650s and set in mature gardens. 4 beds, 2 baths, kitchen/dining room, 2 receps, garden, outbuildings, parking. £775,000; Knight Frank

Cumbria: The Ridding, Millom

The Ridding, Millom

A charming house with fine views, on the edge of the Lake District. 5 beds, 2 baths, kitchen/dining room, 3 receps, garden. £599,500; Fine & Country

Surrey: Pollard House, Lingfield

Pollard House, Lingfield

Beautifully restored Grade I pre-Tudor hall house with a wealth of period features. 3 beds, family bath, kitchen, 2 receps, garden, garage. £750,000; Jackson-Stops

Kent: King Street, Fordwich

King Street, Fordwich

This cosy end-of-terrace house dates back to 1580, features in Pevsner, and is located in the heart of England’s smallest town. 4 beds, family bath, kitchen, 2 receps, study, garden, garage/barn. £450,000; Miles & Barr

Cornwall: The Carriage House, Port Isaac

The Carriage House, Port Isaac

A delightful cottage close to the harbour. 3 beds, family bath, open-plan kitchen/living room, car port. £575,000; John Bray Estates

Bedfordshire: Three Horseshoes, Swineshead

Three Horseshoes, Swineshead

This picturesque Grade II house is set in a 0.75-acre plot. 4 beds, 2 baths, kitchen/ breakfast room, 3 receps, outbuildings, garden. £700,000; Fitzjohn Estates

Carmarthenshire: Dyffryn Cottage, Llanfynydd

Dyffryn Cottage, Llanfynydd

A handsome cottage in a spectacular valley setting on the outskirts of Llanfynydd. 5 beds, 3 baths, kitchen/dining room, 3 receps, garden, garage. OIRO £550,000; Luxury Welsh Homes

