Properties of the week: fabulous farmhouses

Cambridgeshire: Lode Hall, Three Holes, Wisbech

(Image credit: Cheffins)

A substantial Grade II Georgian farmhouse in grounds of approx. 3.5 acres. 9 beds (2 en suite), 3 bath/shower rooms, kitchen/breakfast room, 4 receps, garden. £1.2m; Cheffins

Cumbria: East Catholes, Millthrop, Sedbergh

(Image credit: Fine & Country)

Traditional Grade II Dales farmhouse with fishing rights on the River Dee and land totalling 14 acres. 4 beds (2 en suite), family bath, kitchen, 2 receps. £850,000; Fine & Country

East Sussex: Henley Down Farm, Catsfield, Battle

(Image credit: Batcheller Monkhouse)

Charming detached Grade II period house set in gardens of about 0.8 of an acre. There is planning permission for an annexe. Main bed with dressing room, 4 further beds, 2 baths, kitchen/breakfast room, 3 receps, study, double garage, natural pond, outbuilding. £900,000; Batcheller Monkhouse

Lincolnshire: Washdyke Farm, Fulbeck, Grantham

(Image credit: Savills)

This beautiful Grade II farmhouse dates back to 1837 and is set in 2.77 acres in a sought-after village. 4 beds (2 en suite), family bath, kitchen, 3 receps, garden, outbuildings. £925,000; Savills

Wiltshire: Slate Farm, Wanborough, Swindon

(Image credit: Fine & Country)

An attractive Grade II Georgian farmhouse with the potential for an annexe. 7 beds, 3 bath/shower rooms, kitchen, 4 receps, grounds of 0.45 of an acre. OIEO £1m; Fine & Country

Gloucestershire: Manor Farm, Cheltenham

(Image credit: Knight Frank)

Stunning 331-acre rural estate in prime Cotswold countryside. 6-bed farmhouse, 2 semi-detached stone cottages, 3/4-bed detached bungalow, barn, outbuildings, paddock, agricultural land and woodland. £7.5m; Knight Frank

Berkshire: Lower Lovetts Farm, Knowl Hill

(Image credit: Inigo)

A charming Grade II 16th century cottage and its cabin, and two barn accommodations, set within an open landscape looking southward amid more than 20 acres of land. 5-bed cottage, 3-bed cabin, 1-bed barn, courtyard garden, triple garage, kitchen, outbuildings, garden. £2.6m; Inigo

Northamptonshire: Lilac Farmhouse, Brackley

(Image credit: Hamptons)

Grade II property standing in grounds of 0.67 of an acre. 5 beds, 2 baths, kitchen/breakfast room, 3 receps, garden, orchard, greenhouse. £930,000; Hamptons

Devon: Westmoore Farm, Diptford, Totnes

(Image credit: Rendells)

SecludedGrade II 6-bed farmhouse, offering five letting barn conversions, stabling for 6 and a lake; in all, about 9.58 acres. £2.06m; Rendells