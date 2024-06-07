Properties of the week: fabulous farmhouses
Featuring properties in Cambridge, Lincolnshire and East Sussex
Cambridgeshire: Lode Hall, Three Holes, Wisbech
A substantial Grade II Georgian farmhouse in grounds of approx. 3.5 acres. 9 beds (2 en suite), 3 bath/shower rooms, kitchen/breakfast room, 4 receps, garden. £1.2m; Cheffins
Cumbria: East Catholes, Millthrop, Sedbergh
Traditional Grade II Dales farmhouse with fishing rights on the River Dee and land totalling 14 acres. 4 beds (2 en suite), family bath, kitchen, 2 receps. £850,000; Fine & Country
East Sussex: Henley Down Farm, Catsfield, Battle
Charming detached Grade II period house set in gardens of about 0.8 of an acre. There is planning permission for an annexe. Main bed with dressing room, 4 further beds, 2 baths, kitchen/breakfast room, 3 receps, study, double garage, natural pond, outbuilding. £900,000; Batcheller Monkhouse
Lincolnshire: Washdyke Farm, Fulbeck, Grantham
This beautiful Grade II farmhouse dates back to 1837 and is set in 2.77 acres in a sought-after village. 4 beds (2 en suite), family bath, kitchen, 3 receps, garden, outbuildings. £925,000; Savills
Wiltshire: Slate Farm, Wanborough, Swindon
An attractive Grade II Georgian farmhouse with the potential for an annexe. 7 beds, 3 bath/shower rooms, kitchen, 4 receps, grounds of 0.45 of an acre. OIEO £1m; Fine & Country
Gloucestershire: Manor Farm, Cheltenham
Stunning 331-acre rural estate in prime Cotswold countryside. 6-bed farmhouse, 2 semi-detached stone cottages, 3/4-bed detached bungalow, barn, outbuildings, paddock, agricultural land and woodland. £7.5m; Knight Frank
Berkshire: Lower Lovetts Farm, Knowl Hill
A charming Grade II 16th century cottage and its cabin, and two barn accommodations, set within an open landscape looking southward amid more than 20 acres of land. 5-bed cottage, 3-bed cabin, 1-bed barn, courtyard garden, triple garage, kitchen, outbuildings, garden. £2.6m; Inigo
Northamptonshire: Lilac Farmhouse, Brackley
Grade II property standing in grounds of 0.67 of an acre. 5 beds, 2 baths, kitchen/breakfast room, 3 receps, garden, orchard, greenhouse. £930,000; Hamptons
Devon: Westmoore Farm, Diptford, Totnes
SecludedGrade II 6-bed farmhouse, offering five letting barn conversions, stabling for 6 and a lake; in all, about 9.58 acres. £2.06m; Rendells
