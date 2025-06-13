Properties of the week: gorgeous Georgian houses
Featuring homes in Norfolk, Suffolk and Kent
Gloucestershire: Lock House, Framilode
A picturesque Grade II house built in 1776 in an idyllic setting on the banks of the Severn. 4 suites, kitchen/breakfast room, 3 receps, garden, garage. OIRO £900,000; Hamptons
Norfolk: Grange Farm, Honingham
Handsome farmhouse in about 4.5 acres. 5 beds (2 en suite), family bath, 2-bed annexe, tennis court, garden, outbuildings, parking. £1.45m; Sowerbys
Norfolk: The Old Rectory, Framlingham Earl
Charming former rectory set in about 1.5 acres of grounds with spectacular views and a Grade I Saxo-Norman church to the rear. 4 beds, 2 baths, kitchen/ dining room, 2 receps, study, garden, outbuildings, garage. £1.35m; Sowerbys
Suffolk: Linden House, Pakenham
A delightful Grade II house in a desirable and scenic village. 5 beds, 2 baths, kitchen/breakfast room, 3 receps, garden, garage. £975,000; Bedfords
Worcestershire: Severnbank House, Shrawley
Impressive Grade II Georgian house set in 12 acres of parkland and mature gardens. Main suite, 7 further beds (2 en suite), 2 baths, kitchen/ breakfast room, 4 receps, swimming pool, outbuildings, garden, garage. £2.25m; Morgan Aps
Kent: Great Walton, Eastry
A classic Grade II Georgian house set in mature gardens of about 4.6 acres. 7 beds (2 en suite), family bath, kitchen/breakfast room, 3 receps, swimming pool, tennis court, outbuildings, parking. OIEO £2.25m; Strutt & Parker
Stirlingshire: Quarter Estate, Denny
This attractive B-listed Georgian house dates back to 1776 and sits in 60 acres of parkland and woodland. 6 beds (3 en suite), family bath, kitchen/ breakfast room, 3 receps, garden, parking. OIEO £1.25m; Galbraith
