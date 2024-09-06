Properties of the week: houses in city centres
Featuring homes in Yorkshire, Edinburgh and Glasgow
Oxfordshire: St. Aldates, Oxford
A Grade II townhouse over four floors, including a shop on the ground floor, opposite Christ Church College and its famous gardens. 3 beds, 2 baths, kitchen/breakfast room, 2 wood-panelled receps. £1.85m; Penny & Sinclair
East Sussex: Lewes Crescent, Brighton
This 1-bed, second-floor flat is part of a Grade I Regency building, occupying a commanding position on Brighton’s historic Sussex Square. Main suite, kitchen, recep, communal garden. £650,000; Inigo
North Yorkshire: 9 Park Street, Ripon
A handsome Grade II detached Georgian property within a stone’s throw of the city centre. Main suite, 6 further beds (2 en suite), 2 baths, 1 shower, kitchen/ breakfast room, 3 receps, study, garage, garden. OIEO £800,000; Carter Jonas
Edinburgh: Forres Street, New Town
A lovely apartment offering wonderful views across Moray Place and to Fife beyond. 4 beds (1 with dressing room), family bath, kitchen/breakfast room, recep. OIEO £795,000; Knight Frank
Glasgow: Penthouse 3/1, Old Sheriff Court
Spacious duplex penthouse apartment with a private terrace. 2 beds (with shared en suite), family bath, kitchen, 2 receps, secure parking. OIEO £325,000; Rettie
Oxfordshire: Observatory Street, Oxford
A historic terraced house in a central location, adjacent to Oxford colleges and research departments, with a south-facing garden. 3 beds, shower, kitchen, recep, cellar, summer house. £795,000; Savills
Lincolnshire: 18 Eastgate, Upper Lincoln
A spacious Grade II Georgian house enjoying stunning cathedral views and gardens and grounds of about 0.4 of an acre. Main suite, 6 further beds (1 en suite), 2 baths, kitchen/breakfast room, 2 receps, double garage. OIEO £1.3m; Savills
Worcestershire: Edgar Street, Worcester
A charming Grade II townhouse within easy walking distance to the city centre, next to Worcester Cathedral. 3 beds, living room/bed 4, family bath, shower, kitchen/breakfast room, 2 receps, cellar. £350,000; Philip Laney & Jolly
Wiltshire: Joiners' Hall
This immaculate Jacobean Grade I townhouse sits in the heart of the city, with a beautifully planted long garden. The property was built c.1612 as a meeting house for the Joiners’ Guild, and converted into a single dwelling in 1965. Main suite, 3 further beds, 1 shower, kitchen/ breakfast room, study, 2 receps, garden room, garage, garden. £1.6m; Myddelton & Major
-
