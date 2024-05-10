Properties of the week: houses mentioned by Nikolaus Pevsner
Featuring homes built in the 11th, 14th and 16th centuries
Gloucestershire: Chantry Cottage, Syde
This characterful Grade II cottage dates back to the 14th century and sits in an idyllic position close to Syde, a small Cotswolds village between Cirencester and Cheltenham. Originally built as a chapel in 1343, this historic property was probably converted into a house after the Reformation in the mid-16th century. 3 beds, family bath, shower, kitchen, dining room, 2 further receps, garden, parking. £1.5m; Savills
Surrey: Great Tangley, Wonersh, Guildford
A substantial wing in this handsome Grade I Tudor-fronted property with 11th century origins. Main suite, 4 further beds, 2 baths, kitchen/breakfast room, 2 receps, library, study, garden, parking. OIEO £2.95m; Strutt & Parker
Northumberland: Dukes House, Fellside, Hexham
The north wing of this fairy-tale manor house, built in 1873 and set within an idyllic parkland setting. It was described by Pevsner as a "country retreat in the romantic-gothic style". Period features include elaborate stonework, a circular turret and castellated bay window. 4 beds, family bath, shower, kitchen, 2 receps, garden, parking. £550,000; Finest Properties
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
Devon: The Manor House, Bradninch
Built in 1547, this grand Grade I manor house is set in 7 acres and boasts many original features, such as decorative plaster ceilings and carved wood panelling. 6 beds, 2 baths, shower, kitchen, 5 receps, study, swimming pool, landscaped gardens, lake, parking, selfcontained 1-bed flat. £2m; Wilkinson Grant
Buckinghamshire: Old Tile House, Lillingstone Dayrell
An impressive Jacobean house that was originally the home of Sir Marmaduke Dayrell. The property has many period features and an award-winning garden including two lakes and mature parkland. 7 beds, 4 baths, kitchen, 7 receps, garden, parking. £2.75m; Knight Frank
Buckinghamshire: The Red House, Wendover
Grade II and with Elizabethan origins, this property has an attractive Queen Anne facade with Doric pilasters flanking the entrance. Other original features include 17th century-style panelling with moulded and dentil cornices. 6 beds, 2 baths, shower, kitchen/breakfast room, dining room, 3 further receps, 2-bed self-contained cottage, garden, garage. £2.25m; Knight Frank
Kent: Marine House, Tunbridge Wells
This townhouse was built circa 1830, and has a classical facade believed to have been finished with pebbles from the beach in Brighton. Main suite, 7 further beds, 2 baths, kitchen, 2 receps, snug, garden, parking. OIRO £2m; Knight Frank
West Sussex: Amberley
A timbered thatch cottage dating back to the 1600s. The cottage, which has many period features, is in the village of Amberley, which is nestled in the in the cleft of the South Downs Way. 2 beds, family bath, kitchen, 2 receps, garden, summer house, outbuildings, parking. OIEO £850,000; GL & Co
Create an account with the same email registered to your subscription to unlock access.
Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
-
The Mighty Five: a guide to Utah's mesmerizing national parks
The Week Recommends From Arches to Zion, you should wander them all
By Catherine Garcia, The Week US Published
-
How is your mortgage rate determined?
The Explainer The Federal Reserve is partly to blame, but so are various personal financial factors
By Becca Stanek, The Week US Published
-
The week's best photos
In Pictures A bicycle race, a destroyed building, and more
By Anahi Valenzuela, The Week US Published
-
The Buddha of Suburbia: an 'orgiastic odyssey'
The Week Recommends Emma Rice brings Hanif Kureishi's 1990 novel to the stage
By The Week UK Published
-
6 stylish homes in Portland, Oregon
Feature Featuring a wall of windows in Collins View and a historic ballroom in Portland Heights
By The Week US Published
-
Tom Crewe's 6 favorite works that challenge societal norms
Feature The novelist recommends works by Margaret Oliphant, Patrick White, and more
By The Week US Published
-
On the trail of India's wild lions at Sasan Gir National Park
The Week Recommends The sanctuary is a 'roaring' conservation success
By The Week UK Published
-
Recipe: almond marmalade cake
The Week Recommends This syrupy cake can be toasted for brunch
By The Week UK Published
-
Venice Biennale 2024: from the good to the bad to the downright 'bizarre'
The Week Recommends Central exhibition features the work of some 330 artists
By The Week UK Published
-
Sunset Song: gripping theatre that's 'close to magic'
The Week Recommends Morna Young's 'first-class adaptation' of Lewis Grassic Gibbon's classic novel
By The Week UK Published
-
Challengers: 'the most purely pleasurable film of the year so far'
The Week Recommends Zendaya plays a former tennis player turned coach in this 'almost ridiculously' sexy drama
By The Week UK Published