Properties of the week: houses mentioned by Nikolaus Pevsner

Gloucestershire: Chantry Cottage, Syde

This characterful Grade II cottage dates back to the 14th century and sits in an idyllic position close to Syde, a small Cotswolds village between Cirencester and Cheltenham. Originally built as a chapel in 1343, this historic property was probably converted into a house after the Reformation in the mid-16th century. 3 beds, family bath, shower, kitchen, dining room, 2 further receps, garden, parking. £1.5m; Savills

Surrey: Great Tangley, Wonersh, Guildford

A substantial wing in this handsome Grade I Tudor-fronted property with 11th century origins. Main suite, 4 further beds, 2 baths, kitchen/breakfast room, 2 receps, library, study, garden, parking. OIEO £2.95m; Strutt & Parker

Northumberland: Dukes House, Fellside, Hexham

The north wing of this fairy-tale manor house, built in 1873 and set within an idyllic parkland setting. It was described by Pevsner as a "country retreat in the romantic-gothic style". Period features include elaborate stonework, a circular turret and castellated bay window. 4 beds, family bath, shower, kitchen, 2 receps, garden, parking. £550,000; Finest Properties

Devon: The Manor House, Bradninch

Built in 1547, this grand Grade I manor house is set in 7 acres and boasts many original features, such as decorative plaster ceilings and carved wood panelling. 6 beds, 2 baths, shower, kitchen, 5 receps, study, swimming pool, landscaped gardens, lake, parking, selfcontained 1-bed flat. £2m; Wilkinson Grant

Buckinghamshire: Old Tile House, Lillingstone Dayrell

An impressive Jacobean house that was originally the home of Sir Marmaduke Dayrell. The property has many period features and an award-winning garden including two lakes and mature parkland. 7 beds, 4 baths, kitchen, 7 receps, garden, parking. £2.75m; Knight Frank

Buckinghamshire: The Red House, Wendover

Grade II and with Elizabethan origins, this property has an attractive Queen Anne facade with Doric pilasters flanking the entrance. Other original features include 17th century-style panelling with moulded and dentil cornices. 6 beds, 2 baths, shower, kitchen/breakfast room, dining room, 3 further receps, 2-bed self-contained cottage, garden, garage. £2.25m; Knight Frank

Kent: Marine House, Tunbridge Wells

This townhouse was built circa 1830, and has a classical facade believed to have been finished with pebbles from the beach in Brighton. Main suite, 7 further beds, 2 baths, kitchen, 2 receps, snug, garden, parking. OIRO £2m; Knight Frank

West Sussex: Amberley

A timbered thatch cottage dating back to the 1600s. The cottage, which has many period features, is in the village of Amberley, which is nestled in the in the cleft of the South Downs Way. 2 beds, family bath, kitchen, 2 receps, garden, summer house, outbuildings, parking. OIEO £850,000; GL & Co