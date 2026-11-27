Properties of the week: idyllic Italian retreats
Featuring homes in Lombardy, Tuscany and Sicily
Lombardy: Villa Gaeta, San Siro, Lake Como
A ground-floor flat within a striking 19th-century villa on the shores of Lake Como, with direct access to a private lakeside beach and a boathouse with mooring. 3 beds, 2 baths, kitchen, 2 receps, communal swimming pool and garden, parking. €1.45 million; Knight Frank.
Tuscany: Siena
Enchanting villa set in approx. 20 acres. 8 beds, 10 baths, kitchen, 2-bed annexe, swimming pool, garden. €2.35 million; Dreamer Luxury Real Estate.
Sicily: Cala Zimmari, Panarea
Stunning pieds dans-l’eau retreat. 1 bed, family bath, kitchen, recep, terrace, garden, parking. €795,000; Engel & Völkers.
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Lazio: Lubriano, Località Cerreto
A picturesque 18th-century farmhouse with a private chapel nestled in approx. 42 unspoilt acres. Currently configured as a main house with 4 self-contained flats. 7 beds, 6 baths, several receps, swimming pool, garden, parking. €950,000; Sothebys.
Marche: Contrada Ciafone, Offida
A former convent built in 1915 and perched on one of the highest hills in the area, with spectacular views from the Gran Sasso to the sea. The property, which is set in approx. 5 acres, also includes a wonderful 17th-century church and is just a few minutes’ drive from the renowned beaches of San Benedetto del Tronto. 10 beds, 7 baths, kitchen, 5 receps, garden, outbuilding, parking. €950,000; Coldwell Banker.
Piedmont: Palazzo Nigri Vercellone, Turin
A magnificent flat in a converted palazzo with plenty of period features including original frescoed ceilings. 3 beds, 2 baths, kitchen, 2 receps, lift. €880,000; Berkshire Hathaway Home Services.
Lombardy: Via Goldoni, Lanzo d’Intelvi
An elegant duplex in a Venetian-style villa close to the town centre. 3 beds, 2 baths, kitchen, recep, garden, parking. €360,000; Savills.
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Puglia: Morciano di Leuca
Handsome stone villa with fine sea views. 7 beds, 3 baths, kitchen, 3 receps, garden, parking. €1.5 million; Temiño Premium Properties.