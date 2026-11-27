Lombardy: Villa Gaeta, San Siro, Lake Como

(Image credit: Knight Frank)

A ground-floor flat within a striking 19th-century villa on the shores of Lake Como, with direct access to a private lakeside beach and a boathouse with mooring. 3 beds, 2 baths, kitchen, 2 receps, communal swimming pool and garden, parking. €1.45 million; Knight Frank.

Tuscany: Siena

(Image credit: Dreamer Luxury Real Estate)

Enchanting villa set in approx. 20 acres. 8 beds, 10 baths, kitchen, 2-bed annexe, swimming pool, garden. €2.35 million; Dreamer Luxury Real Estate.

Sicily: Cala Zimmari, Panarea

(Image credit: Engel & Völkers)

Stunning pieds dans-l’eau retreat. 1 bed, family bath, kitchen, recep, terrace, garden, parking. €795,000; Engel & Völkers.

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Lazio: Lubriano, Località Cerreto

(Image credit: Sotheby's)

A picturesque 18th-century farmhouse with a private chapel nestled in approx. 42 unspoilt acres. Currently configured as a main house with 4 self-contained flats. 7 beds, 6 baths, several receps, swimming pool, garden, parking. €950,000; Sothebys.

Marche: Contrada Ciafone, Offida

(Image credit: Coldwell Banker)

A former convent built in 1915 and perched on one of the highest hills in the area, with spectacular views from the Gran Sasso to the sea. The property, which is set in approx. 5 acres, also includes a wonderful 17th-century church and is just a few minutes’ drive from the renowned beaches of San Benedetto del Tronto. 10 beds, 7 baths, kitchen, 5 receps, garden, outbuilding, parking. €950,000; Coldwell Banker.

Piedmont: Palazzo Nigri Vercellone, Turin

(Image credit: Berkshire Hathaway Home Services)

A magnificent flat in a converted palazzo with plenty of period features including original frescoed ceilings. 3 beds, 2 baths, kitchen, 2 receps, lift. €880,000; Berkshire Hathaway Home Services.

Lombardy: Via Goldoni, Lanzo d’Intelvi

(Image credit: Savills)

An elegant duplex in a Venetian-style villa close to the town centre. 3 beds, 2 baths, kitchen, recep, garden, parking. €360,000; Savills.

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Puglia: Morciano di Leuca

(Image credit: Temiño Premium Properties)

Handsome stone villa with fine sea views. 7 beds, 3 baths, kitchen, 3 receps, garden, parking. €1.5 million; Temiño Premium Properties.