Properties of the week: mill houses

Cumbria: Nibthwaite Mills, Nibthwaite

(Image credit: Fine & Country)

A substantial Grade II*, 18th century former iron furnace and bobbin mill, within the Lake District National Park. The property boasts 150 metres of river frontage on the River Crake, a mill pond, and a decked terrace. 4 beds, 2 baths, kitchen, 2 receps, garden, garage. £695,000; Fine & Country

Cumbria: The Mill House, Sebergham

(Image credit: Finest Properties)

A beautifully restored former corn mill in an idyllic rural setting. Period features include the original mill machinery, and the property is set in well-tended mature gardens and land of approx. 4.65 acres. 5 beds, 2 baths, kitchen, 3 receps, outbuildings, garden, parking. £950,000; Finest Properties

Somerset: West Mill, Luckwell Bridge, Wheddon Cross

(Image credit: Stags)

This former mill is full of character and charm and lies in the heart of Exmoor National Park. 2 suites, 2 further beds, family bath, kitchen/dining room, 2 receps, utility, stables, paddocks, outbuildings, garden, parking. £625,000; Stags

Essex: Pointwell Mill, Coggeshall

(Image credit: Strutt & Parker)

A charming riverside property set in approx. 5.7 acres including an orchard. 4 beds (1 en suite), shower, kitchen/breakfast room, 2 receps, 1-bed self-contained annexe, summer house/office, swimming pool, pool house, tennis court, garden, parking. £1.1m; Strutt & Parker

Lincolnshire: Mill House, Market Deeping

(Image credit: Fine & Country)

A fine Grade II Georgian mill house on the banks of the River Welland. The property is set in 15 acres (STMS) of pastureland and woodland. 7 beds, 4 baths, kitchen, 5 receps, swimming pool, outbuildings, parking. £2m; Fine & Country

Nottinghamshire: The Paper Mill, Lowdham

(Image credit: Savills)

Handsome Grade II former paper mill in a bucolic setting by the Dover Beck; includes mature gardens and a mill pond. 6 beds, 3 baths, kitchen, 3 receps, garden, two-storey coach house/garage. £595,000; Savills

Essex: Barnes Mill and Barnes House, Chelmsford

(Image credit: Savills)

Grade II water mill and mill house, set in mature gardens of approx. 4 acres. 7 beds (3 en suite), 2 baths, 2 kitchen/breakfast rooms, 5 receps, garden, parking. £2.5m; Savills

Nottinghamshire: Kirklington Mill, Kirklington

(Image credit: Fine & Country)

This striking Grade II converted flour mill dates back to 1840. 6 beds, 3 baths, kitchen, 4 receps, gym, garden, garage. £750,000; Fine & Country