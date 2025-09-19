Properties of the week: mill houses
Featuring homes in Lincolnshire, Somerset and Nottinghamshire
Cumbria: Nibthwaite Mills, Nibthwaite
A substantial Grade II*, 18th century former iron furnace and bobbin mill, within the Lake District National Park. The property boasts 150 metres of river frontage on the River Crake, a mill pond, and a decked terrace. 4 beds, 2 baths, kitchen, 2 receps, garden, garage. £695,000; Fine & Country
Cumbria: The Mill House, Sebergham
A beautifully restored former corn mill in an idyllic rural setting. Period features include the original mill machinery, and the property is set in well-tended mature gardens and land of approx. 4.65 acres. 5 beds, 2 baths, kitchen, 3 receps, outbuildings, garden, parking. £950,000; Finest Properties
Somerset: West Mill, Luckwell Bridge, Wheddon Cross
This former mill is full of character and charm and lies in the heart of Exmoor National Park. 2 suites, 2 further beds, family bath, kitchen/dining room, 2 receps, utility, stables, paddocks, outbuildings, garden, parking. £625,000; Stags
The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
Essex: Pointwell Mill, Coggeshall
A charming riverside property set in approx. 5.7 acres including an orchard. 4 beds (1 en suite), shower, kitchen/breakfast room, 2 receps, 1-bed self-contained annexe, summer house/office, swimming pool, pool house, tennis court, garden, parking. £1.1m; Strutt & Parker
Lincolnshire: Mill House, Market Deeping
A fine Grade II Georgian mill house on the banks of the River Welland. The property is set in 15 acres (STMS) of pastureland and woodland. 7 beds, 4 baths, kitchen, 5 receps, swimming pool, outbuildings, parking. £2m; Fine & Country
Nottinghamshire: The Paper Mill, Lowdham
Handsome Grade II former paper mill in a bucolic setting by the Dover Beck; includes mature gardens and a mill pond. 6 beds, 3 baths, kitchen, 3 receps, garden, two-storey coach house/garage. £595,000; Savills
Essex: Barnes Mill and Barnes House, Chelmsford
Grade II water mill and mill house, set in mature gardens of approx. 4 acres. 7 beds (3 en suite), 2 baths, 2 kitchen/breakfast rooms, 5 receps, garden, parking. £2.5m; Savills
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
Nottinghamshire: Kirklington Mill, Kirklington
This striking Grade II converted flour mill dates back to 1840. 6 beds, 3 baths, kitchen, 4 receps, gym, garden, garage. £750,000; Fine & Country
-
Smart glasses and unlocking ‘superintelligence’
The Explainer Meta unveiled a new model of AI smart glasses this week, with some features appearing ‘unfinished’ at a less-than-perfect launch
-
The Week Unwrapped: Was life sent to Earth by aliens?
Podcast Plus why did Nepali voters use a gaming app to pick their next PM? And will a new national park boost the case for Welsh independence?
-
Quiz of The Week: 13 – 19 September
Quiz Have you been paying attention to The Week's news?
-
Critics’ choice: Three small yet magical Korean restaurants
Feature A chef creates magic from scallops, a restaurant’s no-waste ethos, and more
-
Music reviews: Dijon and Big Thief
Feature “Baby!” and “Double Infinity”
-
Sabrina Carpenter: Pop’s clown princess
Feature The pop star shows humor in her latest album
-
6 sought-after homes in San Francisco
Feature Featuring a 1900 painted lady Victorian North of the Panhandle and views of the Golden Gate Bridge in Russian Hill
-
Film reviews: The Long Walk, Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale, and The Baltimorons
Feature Young men must keep moving or else, the avowed capper to a beloved British series, and an unlikely romance takes hold on Christmas Eve
-
Spinal Tap II: The End Continues – laughs are sadly ‘thin on the ground’
Talking Point Disappointing sequel to the classic rock’n’roll spoof
-
Tosca: thrilling new Puccini staging has ‘tremendous emotional force’
The Week Recommends Controversial Russian soprano Anna Netrebko returns to the stage with ‘white-hot passion’ in starring role
-
The Girlfriend: irresistibly twisty drama starring Robin Wright
The Week Recommends ‘Deliciously unhinged’ show pits a son’s mother against his ‘cagey’ new girlfriend