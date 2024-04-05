Properties of the week: properties in spectacular settings

Sign up to the Culture & Life newsletter for reviews and recommendations

Kent: Seaview Cottage, Dungeness

(Image credit: Phillips & Stubbs)

A restored fisherman's cottage in a glorious setting on a shingle beach, with sweeping views over the English Channel. 2 beds, family bath, kitchen, recep. £650,000; Phillips & Stubbs

Cornwall: St Elmo, Millbrook

(Image credit: Savills)

Georgian villa set in mature gardens overlooking Millbrook Lake. 4 beds, 2 baths, shower, kitchen, 3 receps, conservatory, studio, garden, garage. £950,000; Savills

Subscribe to The Week Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives. SUBSCRIBE & SAVE Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox. From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up

Dorset: Stonebarrow Lodge, Charmouth, Bridport

(Image credit: Stags)

This timber-framed property is set in two acres with panoramic views across the Jurassic Coast. Main suite, 3 further beds, family bath, kitchen/dining room, 1 further recep, garden, parking. £800,000; Stags

Northumberland: The Old Rectory, Falstone

(Image credit: Finest Properties)

Georgian rectory built in 1818 by the architect H.H. Seward. The property is set in an enviable elevated position with grounds of more than 11 acres. Main suite, 4 further beds, 3 showers, kitchen, 2 receps, snug, study, garden, parking. £1.5m; Finest Properties

Fife: Harbour House, St Monans

(Image credit: Savills)

A white harled house (front centre) in a spectacular setting overlooking the harbour. 4 beds, family bath, shower, kitchen, 2 receps, outhouse. OIEO £525,000; Savills

Cornwall: Trebrea Manor, Trenale

(Image credit: JB Estates)

A Grade II Georgian house with 14th century origins. Set in approx. four acres of gardens, with views towards St Materiana’s Church. Main suite, 3 further suites, kitchen, 3 receps, 2-bed self-contained studio, 2-bed annexe, paddocks, garden, parking. OIEO £2.5m; JB Estates

Warwickshire: The Coach House, Compton Verney

(Image credit: Fisher German)

Part of the coach house to an 18th century country estate set in 120 acres of glorious parkland. 5 beds, 3 baths, shower, kitchen, 2 receps, snug, garage. £800,000; Fisher German

Gloucestershire: The Old Vicarage, Corse

(Image credit: The Country House Department)

An elegant Georgian house built in 1770, sitting in over 30 acres. 7 beds, 2 baths, shower, kitchen, 4 receps, 1-bed self-contained coach house, garden, stables, paddock, garage. £2.25m; The Country House Dept.