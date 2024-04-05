Properties of the week: properties in spectacular settings

Featuring a restored fisherman's cottage, a villa and a Grade II Georgian house

Jump to category:
By The Week UK
published

Sign up to the Culture & Life newsletter for reviews and recommendations 

Kent: Seaview Cottage, Dungeness

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Explore More
The Wish List Culture From The Magazine Properties
To continue reading this article...
Continue reading this article and get limited website access each month.
Get unlimited website access, exclusive newsletters plus much more.
Cancel or pause at any time.
Already a subscriber to The Week?
Not sure which email you used for your subscription? Contact us