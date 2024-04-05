Properties of the week: properties in spectacular settings
Featuring a restored fisherman's cottage, a villa and a Grade II Georgian house
- Kent: Seaview Cottage, Dungeness
- Cornwall: St Elmo, Millbrook
- Dorset: Stonebarrow Lodge, Charmouth, Bridport
- Northumberland: The Old Rectory, Falstone
- Fife: Harbour House, St Monans
- Cornwall: Trebrea Manor, Trenale
- Warwickshire: The Coach House, Compton Verney
- Gloucestershire: The Old Vicarage, Corse
Sign up to the Culture & Life newsletter for reviews and recommendations
Kent: Seaview Cottage, Dungeness
A restored fisherman's cottage in a glorious setting on a shingle beach, with sweeping views over the English Channel. 2 beds, family bath, kitchen, recep. £650,000; Phillips & Stubbs
Cornwall: St Elmo, Millbrook
Georgian villa set in mature gardens overlooking Millbrook Lake. 4 beds, 2 baths, shower, kitchen, 3 receps, conservatory, studio, garden, garage. £950,000; Savills
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
Dorset: Stonebarrow Lodge, Charmouth, Bridport
This timber-framed property is set in two acres with panoramic views across the Jurassic Coast. Main suite, 3 further beds, family bath, kitchen/dining room, 1 further recep, garden, parking. £800,000; Stags
Northumberland: The Old Rectory, Falstone
Georgian rectory built in 1818 by the architect H.H. Seward. The property is set in an enviable elevated position with grounds of more than 11 acres. Main suite, 4 further beds, 3 showers, kitchen, 2 receps, snug, study, garden, parking. £1.5m; Finest Properties
Fife: Harbour House, St Monans
A white harled house (front centre) in a spectacular setting overlooking the harbour. 4 beds, family bath, shower, kitchen, 2 receps, outhouse. OIEO £525,000; Savills
Cornwall: Trebrea Manor, Trenale
A Grade II Georgian house with 14th century origins. Set in approx. four acres of gardens, with views towards St Materiana’s Church. Main suite, 3 further suites, kitchen, 3 receps, 2-bed self-contained studio, 2-bed annexe, paddocks, garden, parking. OIEO £2.5m; JB Estates
Warwickshire: The Coach House, Compton Verney
Part of the coach house to an 18th century country estate set in 120 acres of glorious parkland. 5 beds, 3 baths, shower, kitchen, 2 receps, snug, garage. £800,000; Fisher German
Gloucestershire: The Old Vicarage, Corse
An elegant Georgian house built in 1770, sitting in over 30 acres. 7 beds, 2 baths, shower, kitchen, 4 receps, 1-bed self-contained coach house, garden, stables, paddock, garage. £2.25m; The Country House Dept.
Create an account with the same email registered to your subscription to unlock access.