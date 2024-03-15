Properties of the week: properties with income potential

Sign up to the Culture & Life newsletter for reviews and recommendations

Kent: Macknade Manor, Faversham

(Image credit: Strutt & Parker)

Magnificent Georgian manor house and restaurant. 6 suites, kitchen, 3 dining rooms, recep, 2-bed coach house, garden, parking. OIEO £3m; Strutt & Parker

Devon: Great Heale, Yeoford

(Image credit: Wilkinson Grant)

A 17th century farmhouse with 38 acres of pastureland and three luxury safari glamps. Main suite, 4 further beds, shower, kitchen, 4 receps, parking. OIEO £2m; Wilkinson Grant

Dorset: Sunnyside Farm, Lower Kingcombe

(Image credit: Symonds and Sampson)

This picturesque Victorian farmhouse is set in 40 acres, including organic pastureland and fishing rights on the River Hooke. 2 beds, family bath, shower, kitchen, 2 receps, 2-bed self-contained cottage, stables, garden, parking. £1.2m; Symonds & Sampson

Kent: Wichling, near Sittingbourne

(Image credit: Knight Frank)

A Georgian country house with medieval origins set in more than four acres of land. Includes several outbuildings and a guest cottage. 8 beds, 2 baths, 3 showers, kitchen, 4 receps, 2-bed self-contained cottage, garden, swimming pool, parking. £1.5m; Knight Frank

Fife: Inner Gellie House, Anstruthe

(Image credit: Strutt & Parker)

This historically significant A-listed house is close to the Fife coast and has a self-contained gate lodge, which is currently let. Main suite, 3 further beds (1 en suite), kitchen, 3 receps, 1-bed lodge, garden, former stables, parking; around 35 acres. OIEO £1.85m; Strutt & Parker

Lincolnshire: Mount Pleasant Windmill, Kirton in Lindsey

(Image credit: Unique Property Company)

A working windmill with a wood-fired bakery and tearoom. Main suite, 3 further beds (2 en suite), family bath, kitchen, 2 receps, garden, parking. £975,000; Unique Property Company

West Sussex: Dillions Vineyard, Haywards Heath

(Image credit: Strutt & Parker)

Grade II farmhouse and 16.25 acre vineyard in prime production. Main suite, 5 further beds, 2 baths, shower, kitchen, 3 receps, 2-bed self-contained annexe, garden, parking. £3.75m; Strutt & Parker

Lanarkshire: Loaningdale House, Biggar

(Image credit: Savills)

A 19th century property set in ten acres with event spaces including a café, auditorium, dance studio, meeting rooms/offices. 5 beds, 4 baths, kitchen, 5 receps, courtyard buildings, garden, parking. OIEO £985,000; Savills