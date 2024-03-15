Properties of the week: properties with income potential
Featuring a converted windmill and a country house with medieval origins
- Kent: Macknade Manor, Faversham
- Devon: Great Heale, Yeoford
- Dorset: Sunnyside Farm, Lower Kingcombe
- Kent: Wichling, near Sittingbourne
- Fife: Inner Gellie House, Anstruthe
- Lincolnshire: Mount Pleasant Windmill, Kirton in Lindsey
- West Sussex: Dillions Vineyard, Haywards Heath
- Lanarkshire: Loaningdale House, Biggar
Sign up to the Culture & Life newsletter for reviews and recommendations
Kent: Macknade Manor, Faversham
Magnificent Georgian manor house and restaurant. 6 suites, kitchen, 3 dining rooms, recep, 2-bed coach house, garden, parking. OIEO £3m; Strutt & Parker
Devon: Great Heale, Yeoford
A 17th century farmhouse with 38 acres of pastureland and three luxury safari glamps. Main suite, 4 further beds, shower, kitchen, 4 receps, parking. OIEO £2m; Wilkinson Grant
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
Dorset: Sunnyside Farm, Lower Kingcombe
This picturesque Victorian farmhouse is set in 40 acres, including organic pastureland and fishing rights on the River Hooke. 2 beds, family bath, shower, kitchen, 2 receps, 2-bed self-contained cottage, stables, garden, parking. £1.2m; Symonds & Sampson
Kent: Wichling, near Sittingbourne
A Georgian country house with medieval origins set in more than four acres of land. Includes several outbuildings and a guest cottage. 8 beds, 2 baths, 3 showers, kitchen, 4 receps, 2-bed self-contained cottage, garden, swimming pool, parking. £1.5m; Knight Frank
Fife: Inner Gellie House, Anstruthe
This historically significant A-listed house is close to the Fife coast and has a self-contained gate lodge, which is currently let. Main suite, 3 further beds (1 en suite), kitchen, 3 receps, 1-bed lodge, garden, former stables, parking; around 35 acres. OIEO £1.85m; Strutt & Parker
Lincolnshire: Mount Pleasant Windmill, Kirton in Lindsey
A working windmill with a wood-fired bakery and tearoom. Main suite, 3 further beds (2 en suite), family bath, kitchen, 2 receps, garden, parking. £975,000; Unique Property Company
West Sussex: Dillions Vineyard, Haywards Heath
Grade II farmhouse and 16.25 acre vineyard in prime production. Main suite, 5 further beds, 2 baths, shower, kitchen, 3 receps, 2-bed self-contained annexe, garden, parking. £3.75m; Strutt & Parker
Lanarkshire: Loaningdale House, Biggar
A 19th century property set in ten acres with event spaces including a café, auditorium, dance studio, meeting rooms/offices. 5 beds, 4 baths, kitchen, 5 receps, courtyard buildings, garden, parking. OIEO £985,000; Savills
Create an account with the same email registered to your subscription to unlock access.