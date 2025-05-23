Properties of the week: scenic houses in Scotland
Featuring homes in Argyll and Bute, Perthshire and the Outer Hebrides
Dumfries and Galloway: Balgowan, Ardwell
Farmhouse and steading set in a commanding position on the Rhins of Galloway peninsula. 5 beds, 2 baths, kitchen, 2 receps, garden. OIEO £325,000; Galbraith
Highland: Nethy Bridge
An 18th century former croft house and steading in a spectacular setting within the Cairngorms National Park. 3 beds, 2 baths, kitchen, recep, 2-bed steading. £775,000; Knight Frank
Argyll and Bute: Cluniter, Dunoon
This property, built in 1851, is surrounded by mature gardens and grounds, and enjoys far-reaching views over the Firth of Clyde. Main suite, 4 further beds, family bath, 1 shower, 2 kitchen/ dining rooms, 2 receps, garden, garage. OIEO £650,000; Savills
Dunblane: Glassingall South Lodge, Glassingall
A delightful former lodge house dating back to 1870 and set in mature gardens of approx. 1.8 acres. Main suite, 3 further beds, family bath, kitchen, 2 receps, garden, parking. OIEO £659,000; Clyde Property
Clackmannanshire: The Coachman’s House, Dollarbeg
The Coachman's House, Dollarbeg. A handsome Victorian property set in 6.6 acres of grounds. Main suite, 3 further suites, kitchen/breakfast room, 2 receps, cinema room, 2-bed cottage, outbuildings, gym, sauna, garden, parking. OIEO £2.25m; Savills
Outer Hebrides: Carriegreich, Isle of Harris
A timber-framed, architect-designed property with outstanding sea views, close to the island’s spectacular white sandy beaches. 3 beds, family bath, 2 showers, open-plan kitchen/living/dining room, terrace. £700,000; The Modern House
Perthshire: Methven Castle, Methven
A 17th century castle with medieval origins. Once the ancestral home of Margaret Tudor, the property is set in more than an acre of grounds. 5 beds, 6 baths, kitchen, 6 receps, 1-bed self-contained cottage, outbuildings, garden. OIEO £1.05m; Rettie
Highland: Doune Bay Lodge, Knoydart
A superb off-grid lodge with its own beach and panoramic views over the Sound of Sleat. 5 suites, kitchen, open-plan living/dining room, boathouse, garden, parking. OIEO £395,000; Savills
