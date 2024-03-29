Properties of the week: single-storey gems

Sign up to the Culture & Life newsletter for reviews and recommendations

Scottish Borders: Rowantree Cottage, Kirk Yetholm

(Image credit: Galbraith)

Traditional detached stone cottage dating to the late 18th century, sitting at the foot of the Cheviot Hills. 2 beds, family bath, kitchen, living/dining room, garden. OIEO £220,000; Galbraith

Buckinghamshire: Kingfisher Lodge, Fulmer

(Image credit: The Frost Partnership)

An attractive property set in mature gardens. 3 beds, family bath, shower, kitchen, 2 receps, office, garden, garage. £1.2m; The Frost Partnership

Kent: Fair Outlook, Birchington

(Image credit: Strutt & Parker)

Historic bungalow built in 1874. 4 beds, 2 baths, shower, kitchen, 5 receps, 1-bed annexe, garden. £1.25m; Strutt & Parker

Kent: Old Forge Chapel, Frittenden

(Image credit: Simon Miller & Company)

A fully renovated former chapel in a picturesque village. 2 beds, family bath, kitchen/dining room, recep, garden. OIEO £375,000; Simon Miller & Company

Somerset: Moon Cottage, Cossington

(Image credit: Berryman's)

An 18th century former toll house with many period features. Main suite, 1 further bed, family bath, kitchen, 3 receps, garden, garage. £495,000; Berryman’s

Surrey: High Jump, Farnham

(Image credit: Hamptons)

A charming property in a scenic setting on one of the highest points in Surrey, in Churt. 3 beds, family bath, 2 showers, kitchen, 2 receps, study, garden, garage. £1.95m; Hamptons

Cambridgeshire: Barrack Masters Lodge, Norman Cross

(Image credit: Savills)

An elegant and deceptively spacious Grade II Georgian former military barracks. 5 beds, family bath, 2 showers, kitchen, 2 receps, snug, garden, garage. £750,000; Savills

Yorkshire: Easby, Richmond

(Image credit: Savills)

A great second home, this timber lodge enjoys a lakeside setting by the River Swale. 3 beds, family bath, openplan kitchen/dining/recep, garden; 29.5 shared acres. £325,000; Savills

Isle of Colonsay: Maggie Thomson’s Cottage, Scalasaig

(Image credit: Bell Ingram)

Tranquil rural cottage close to the coast. 3 beds, family bath, kitchen, recep, conservatory, garden. OIEO £275,000; Bell Ingram