Properties of the week: splendid houses in Wales
Featuring Georgian-style homes and a delightful cottage with direct access to a secluded beach
- Gwynedd: Tan y Ffridd, Llangower
- Swansea: Allt-y-Cham Drive, Pontardawe
- Powys: Cringoed Isaf, Llanerfyl
- Monmouthshire: Glyn Farm, Llandogo
- Gwynedd: Yr Helfa, Llanberis
- Denbighshire: Hafod Y Fedwen, Betws Gwerfil Goch, Ruthin
- Isle of Anglesey: Ty Maen, Rhoscolyn, Holyhead
- Powys: The Old Vicarage, Penrhos
Gwynedd: Tan y Ffridd, Llangower
Georgian-style property built in 1939. 4 beds, family bath, shower, kitchen, 3 receps, 2-bed annexe, garden. £760,000; Jackson-Stops (01244-328361)
Swansea: Allt-y-Cham Drive, Pontardawe
Grade II Georgian-style villa set in 1.2 acres close to Bannau Brycheiniog National Park. 4 beds, family bath, shower, study, kitchen, 2 receps, garden. £750,000; Savills (02920-368915)
Powys: Cringoed Isaf, Llanerfyl
A stone period property set in 16 acres. 4 beds, family bath, shower, kitchen/dining room, 2 receps, 3-bed cottage, garden. £835,000; Knight Frank (01743-664204)
Monmouthshire: Glyn Farm, Llandogo
A charming house in the Wye Valley. 4 beds, family bath, shower, kitchen, 2 receps, 2-bed cabin, garden. £740,000; Roscoe Rogers & Knight (01600-772929)
Gwynedd: Yr Helfa, Llanberis
Welsh longhouse dating to the 1700s, powered by a smart technology off-grid system. 3 beds, 2 baths, kitchen, 2 receps, garden. £695,000; Knight Frank (01743-644204)
Denbighshire: Hafod Y Fedwen, Betws Gwerfil Goch, Ruthin
An impressive house in a private setting. 4 beds, 2 baths, shower, kitchen, 3 receps, stables, paddock, 10 acres. £1.175m; Savills (01244-323232)
Isle of Anglesey: Ty Maen, Rhoscolyn, Holyhead
This is a delightful stone cottage on the sea wall with direct access to a secluded beach. 2 beds, family bath, kitchen, open-plan living/dining room. £620,000; Savills (01244-323232)
Powys: The Old Vicarage, Penrhos
A 19th century former vicarage believed to have been designed by the architect Sydney Smirke. Main suite, 4 further beds, family bath, shower, kitchen/breakfast room, 3 receps, garden. £1.25m; Knight Frank (01743-664204)
