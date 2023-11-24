Properties of the week: splendid houses in Wales

Featuring Georgian-style homes and a delightful cottage with direct access to a secluded beach

Gwynedd: Tan y Ffridd, Llangower

Tan y Ffridd, Llangower, Gwynedd

(Image credit: Jackson-Stops)

Georgian-style property built in 1939. 4 beds, family bath, shower, kitchen, 3 receps, 2-bed annexe, garden. £760,000; Jackson-Stops (01244-328361) 

Swansea: Allt-y-Cham Drive, Pontardawe

Allt-y-Cham Drive, Pontardawe, Swansea

(Image credit: Savills)

Grade II Georgian-style villa set in 1.2 acres close to Bannau Brycheiniog National Park. 4 beds, family bath, shower, study, kitchen, 2 receps, garden. £750,000; Savills (02920-368915) 



Powys: Cringoed Isaf, Llanerfyl

Cringoed Isaf, Llanerfyl, Powys

(Image credit: Knight Frank)

A stone period property set in 16 acres. 4 beds, family bath, shower, kitchen/dining room, 2 receps, 3-bed cottage, garden. £835,000; Knight Frank (01743-664204) 

Monmouthshire: Glyn Farm, Llandogo

Glyn Farm, Llandogo, Monmouthshire

(Image credit: Roscoe Rogers & Knight)

A charming house in the Wye Valley. 4 beds, family bath, shower, kitchen, 2 receps, 2-bed cabin, garden. £740,000; Roscoe Rogers & Knight (01600-772929) 

Gwynedd: Yr Helfa, Llanberis

Yr Helfa, Llanberis, Gwynedd

(Image credit: Knight Frank)

Welsh longhouse dating to the 1700s, powered by a smart technology off-grid system. 3 beds, 2 baths, kitchen, 2 receps, garden. £695,000; Knight Frank (01743-644204) 

Denbighshire: Hafod Y Fedwen, Betws Gwerfil Goch, Ruthin

Hafod Y Fedwen, Betws Gwerfil Goch, Ruthin, Denbighshire

(Image credit: Savills)

An impressive house in a private setting. 4 beds, 2 baths, shower, kitchen, 3 receps, stables, paddock, 10 acres. £1.175m; Savills (01244-323232) 

Isle of Anglesey: Ty Maen, Rhoscolyn, Holyhead

Ty Maen, Rhoscolyn, Holyhead, Isle of Anglesey

(Image credit: Savills)

This is a delightful stone cottage on the sea wall with direct access to a secluded beach. 2 beds, family bath, kitchen, open-plan living/dining room. £620,000; Savills (01244-323232) 

Powys: The Old Vicarage, Penrhos

The Old Vicarage, Penrhos, Powys

(Image credit: Knight Frank)

A 19th century former vicarage believed to have been designed by the architect Sydney Smirke. Main suite, 4 further beds, family bath, shower, kitchen/breakfast room, 3 receps, garden. £1.25m; Knight Frank (01743-664204) 

