Properties of the week: striking gothic properties
Featuring homes in Lincolnshire, Gloucestershire and East Sussex
Lincolnshire: Northorpe Hall, Northorpe
This is a remarkable Grade II, Norman-revival mansion with magnificent, ornate interiors and a wealth of gothic detailing. The property is set in approx. 6.5 acres of gardens and rolling parkland. 8 beds, 6 baths, kitchen/ breakfast room, 7 receps, garden, outbuildings, utility, 2 climatecontrolled kennels, plus garaging for up to ten cars. £2.25 million; Strutt & Parker.
Gloucestershire: East Folly, Gotherington
Picturesque Grade II, 19th century house, with gothicstyle mullioned windows and far-reaching views, set on the edge of a village. 2 suites, 2 further beds, family bath, kitchen, 3 receps, garden, parking. £875,000; Savills.
Worcestershire: Bretforton Hall, Bretforton
An eye-catching Grade II white stucco gothic house set in approx. 2 acres of landscaped gardens and grounds in the heart of the village. 6 beds, 5 baths, kitchen/breakfast room, 6 receps, garden, parking. £2.3 million; Morgan Aps.
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East Sussex: The Clock House, St Leonards-on-Sea
Striking and secluded Grade II* gothic revival building designed by the architect James Burton, and set close to the sea. 4 beds, 2 baths, kitchen, 3 receps, garden, parking. £2 million; Strutt & Parker.
Suffolk: Bacton Grange, Bacton
Elegant and imposing Victorian house nestled within grounds of approx. 6.5 acres, comprising sweeping lawns, mature specimen trees and a picturesque pond bordered by weeping willows. 11 beds, 3 baths, kitchen/dining room, 8 receps, garden, tennis court, outdoor pool, pool house, outbuildings, parking. £2.3 million; David Burr.
Perth and Kinross: Craigievar, Perth
A superb B-listed French gothic revival house built in 1870 by the architect Andrew Heiton. The property is located on one of Perth’s most sought-after streets, close to the high street. 5 beds, 2 baths, kitchen, 4 receps, outbuildings, garden, summer house, garage. OIEO £595,000; Savills.
Somerset: The Old Rectory, Cricket Malherbie
A delightful Grade II, 18th century thatched cottage with gothic arched windows, set in 1.29 acres. 5 beds, 5 baths, kitchen, 3 receps, 2-bed ground-floor annexe, parking. £1.6 million; Symonds & Sampson.
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East Sussex: Wykeham Terrace, Brighton
A beautifully positioned flat in an atmospheric Grade II grey stucco Tudor gothic building close to the town centre and seafront. 2 beds, family bath, kitchen, recep. £325,000; Fox & Sons.