Smithsonian asserts its autonomy from Trump

The DC institution defied Trump's firing of National Portrait Gallery Director Kim Sajet

Julian Raven&#039;s portrait of Donald Trump
Julian Raven's portrait of Donald Trump
(Image credit: Mandel Ngan / AFP via Getty Images)
Peter Weber, The Week US's avatar
By
published

What happened

The Smithsonian's Board of Regents Monday night affirmed the authority of its secretary, Lonnie Bunch III, to make "all personnel decisions" at the national museums institution, 10 days after President Donald Trump said he had fired National Portrait Gallery Director Kim Sajet.

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Explore More
Peter Weber, The Week US
Peter Weber, The Week US

Peter has worked as a news and culture writer and editor at The Week since the site's launch in 2008. He covers politics, world affairs, religion and cultural currents. His journalism career began as a copy editor at a financial newswire and has included editorial positions at The New York Times Magazine, Facts on File, and Oregon State University.  

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸