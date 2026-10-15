The 13-year itch: why couples are getting divorced later

Marriages are lasting longer amid financial strain and shifting attitudes

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Knife cutting cake between bride and groom figurines
People are increasingly ‘turning to couples therapy and forgiving infidelity’
(Image credit: Peter Dazeley / Getty)

Forget the seven-year itch, said The Telegraph. Heterosexual couples are staying together longer, with divorces happening “a record 13 years after marriage”, according to figures from the Office for National Statistics (ONS).

It might not be “a case of happily ever after” but people are increasingly “turning to couples therapy and forgiving infidelity” in what is a “bleak financial landscape”.

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Irenie Forshaw, The Week UK

Irenie Forshaw is the features editor at The Week, covering arts, culture and travel. She began her career in journalism at Leeds University, where she wrote for the student newspaper, The Gryphon, before working at The Guardian and The New Statesman Group. Irenie then became a senior writer at Elite Traveler, where she oversaw The Experts column.

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