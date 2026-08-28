Singles turn to ‘infladating’ amid ‘dateflation’

Dating expenses are cutting into people’s financial plans, so they are pivoting to cheaper options

Theara Coleman, The Week US&#039;s avatar
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Cutting down on dating expenses is becoming more common
(Image credit: ImagesBazaar / Getty Images)

Dating can take a toll on your emotions. Now it is wrecking people’s finances as “dateflation” makes standard dating-related expenses out of reach for many singles. Faced with the economic pressure of inflation, many are turning to “infladating,” which is the practice of going on budget-friendly dates.

Rising costs hit the dating scene

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Theara Coleman, The Week US
Theara Coleman, The Week US

Theara Coleman has worked as a staff writer at The Week since September 2022. She frequently writes about technology, education, literature and general news. She was previously a contributing writer and assistant editor at Honeysuckle Magazine, where she covered racial politics and cannabis industry news. 