The daily gossip: Hollywood writers and studios reach tentative agreement to end strike, Taylor Swift attends Chiefs game amid Travis Kelce dating rumors, and more

1. Hollywood writers and studios reach tentative agreement to end strike

Pencils up. After nearly five months, the Hollywood writers strike is likely coming to an end, as the Writers Guild of America has reached a tentative agreement with the major studios for a new three-year contract. Terms haven't been disclosed, but negotiators told WGA members that they "can say, with great pride, that this deal is exceptional," as it contains "meaningful gains and protections for writers in every sector of the membership." The deal still has to be voted on by the WGA board and approved by union members, but that's expected to happen in the coming days. "The strike has not yet been officially lifted, but the second it is, we will spring into action," Craig Mazin, showrunner of "The Last of Us," posted on Threads. Hollywood won't fully return to normal until a deal is reached with SAG-AFTRA, though, as the actors strike remains ongoing. One down, one to go. The Week

2. Taylor Swift attends Chiefs game amid Travis Kelce dating rumors

It's official: Taylor Swift fans have to start paying attention to football. Swift attended a game between the Chicago Bears and the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday after Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce invited her. Like at the VMAs, the result was another evening where social media was laser-focused not on the main event, but on Swift’s reactions. She sat with Kelce's mom and at one point was seen celebrating his touchdown by seemingly screaming , "Let's f--king go!" Later, she was spotted leaving Arrowhead Stadium with Kelce, and an eyewitness told Entertainment Tonight that he bought out an entire restaurant for an after-party with Swift, his family and his team. Kelce recently told "The Pat McAfee Show" he invited Swift to see him play. "Of course she said 'yes,'" a source told People, as "she just thought it was a fantastic way to spend Sunday." He came in wearing a football helmet and said, "Okay, let's talk." People , Entertainment Tonight

3. Usher to headline the Super Bowl Halftime Show

Watch this . Usher is set to perform during the 2024 Super Bowl Halftime Show, the NFL has announced. "It's an honor of a lifetime to finally check a Super Bowl performance off my bucket list," the singer said. "I can't wait to bring the world a show unlike anything else they’ve seen from me before. Thank you to the fans and everyone who made this opportunity happen. I'll see you real soon." NFL head of music Seth Dudowsky also praised Usher as an "icon" whose "music has left an indelible mark on the cultural landscape throughout his career." The announcement disproved rumors that NSYNC might headline after reuniting at the VMAs. Usher will be following Rihanna, who performed this year and revealed her pregnancy. He has the opportunity to do the funniest thing of all time: bringing Keke Palmer on stage wearing that outfit . NFL.com

4. 'Rick and Morty' trailer reveals title characters' new voices

Meet the new Rick and Morty. Adult Swim has dropped the first trailer for "Rick and Morty" season 7, revealing the new voices of the title characters for the first time. Justin Roiland, the co-creator of the show, voiced both Rick and Morty, but he was fired earlier this year after being hit with domestic violence charges that have since been dismissed . The characters sound quite similar to how they did before in the new footage, so much so that those unaware of the behind-the-scenes turmoil may not even notice a difference. According to The Hollywood Reporter , the show has hired two voice actors, one for Rick and one for Morty, but Adult Swim is declining to reveal their names until after the premiere. "We want the show to speak for itself," a network insider told the Reporter. "We believe in the strength of the season and our new voices and we want to preserve the viewing experience for fans." Adult Swim

5. A reboot of 'The Office' is reportedly set to be announced