The daily gossip: 'iCarly' reboot canceled after massive cliffhanger, Travis Kelce thinks the NFL is overdoing the Taylor Swift coverage, and more

1. 'iCarly' reboot canceled after massive cliffhanger

This isn't so wonderful. The "iCarly" reboot has been canceled at Paramount+ after three seasons and a finale that ended on a huge cliffhanger. The news was first revealed on social media by star Laci Mosley, who responded to a fan who was concerned that the show hadn’t been renewed. "It's canceled babes," she wrote , adding , "Not a joke." This was confirmed by a Paramount+ spokesperson, who told Variety that the series "had a great three-season run and delivered on what fans really wanted to see with Carly and Freddie finally getting together." But the most recent episode ended on what TVLine described at the time as a "pair of cliffhangers that absolutely must be resolved." In its final moments, Carly (Miranda Cosgrove) and Freddie (Nathan Kress) were seemingly about to get married before the show teased the arrival of Carly's mother, who had never appeared before in the series — and now never will. We know who's responsible for this travesty: Megan ! Variety

2. Travis Kelce thinks the NFL is overdoing the Taylor Swift coverage

They need to calm down. On his "New Heights" podcast, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce argued the NFL is getting carried away with Taylor Swift coverage amid the pair's rumored relationship. During a conversation about Sunday's Chiefs game, Travis' brother Jason Kelce noted the cameras seemed "more interested in the patrons of the game than the people playing it" and wondered if the NFL is "overdoing" it with so much coverage of Swift and her famous friends. Travis initially pushed back slightly, saying it's "fun when they show who all is at the game" and that it adds to the "atmosphere." That being said, Kelce ultimately agreed that "they're overdoing it a little bit for sure, especially my situation. I think they're just trying to have fun with it." Plus, a Swiftie-driven ratings spike certainly couldn't hurt. " New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce "

3. Kevin Spacey says he rushed to the hospital over feared heart attack

Kevin Spacey rushed to the hospital this week amid a health scare, the actor has revealed. While speaking at the Tashkent International Film Festival in Uzbekistan on Monday night, Spacey, who was cleared of sexual assault charges in the United Kingdom in July, described being at a museum earlier in the day when he "felt my entire left arm go numb for about eight seconds," according to a video of the speech obtained by TMZ. He recounted rushing to the hospital out of fear of a heart attack, but he ended up being fine. "Everything turned out to be completely normal, and I am, of course, grateful that it’s not anything more serious," Spacey said, adding that this made him reflect on "how fragile life is." TMZ

4. Julia Ormond sues Disney over alleged Harvey Weinstein sexual assault

Actress Julia Ormond has filed a lawsuit against disgraced producer Harvey Weinstein, alleging he sexually assaulted her in 1995, Page Six reported. The suit alleges that Weinstein told Ormond he wanted to talk about a project "at the apartment Miramax had provided for Ormond as part of their first-look deal with her," but once there, he "stripped naked and forced her to perform oral sex on him." Ormond is also suing Disney, Miramax and talent agency CAA, claiming they "knew about Weinstein" but failed to warn her about his "history of assaulting women because he was too important, too powerful, and made them too much money." In a statement to Deadline, Ormond alleged that "my talent agents at CAA, Miramax and Disney enabled and provided cover for Weinstein to assault me and countless others." Weinstein, who is in jail after being convicted of rape, denied the allegations. Page Six , Deadline

5. 'The Exorcist: Believer' first reviews aren't looking so hot