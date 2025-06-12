A Midsummer Night's Dream: a 'revelatory, fun, sexy' revival

Shakespeare's play is turned into an 'utterly exhilarating' show at Bridge Theatre

A Midsummer Night&#039;s Dream at the Bridge Theatre
The 'rules of gravity are forgotten' in this dazzling performance of A Midsummer Night's Dream
By
published

Nicholas Hytner first staged Shakespeare's "over-familiar comedy of romantic confusion" at the Bridge Theatre in 2019, said Dominic Cavendish in The Daily Telegraph. It was a raging success: a "funny, beautiful, revelatory and, yes, sexy" immersive production in which "circussy high jinks" were melded with thrilling design – locations emerging through the floor and then vanishing in the twinkling of an eye – and first-rate acting.

His great triumph with this revival is to make the "complex, hilarious and utterly exhilarating" show stir just as much wonder the second time around: even if you're re-encountering it, it "still seems fresh and strange, a shared reverie you never want to end"; it is the "finest Dream" I've seen.

