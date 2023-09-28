Boys from the Blackstuff review

Sign up to our 10 Things You Need to Know Today newsletter A free daily digest of the biggest news stories of the day - and the best features from our website Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to TheWeek. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

"How do you take one of the great TV series of the past 50 years and make it feel both familiar and new on stage?" That's the challenge dramatist-of-the-moment James Graham (" Dear England ", "Quiz", "Sherwood") set himself, said Dominic Maxwell in The Times . He partially succeeds, but not fully. "Boys from the Blackstuff" – Alan Bleasdale's seminal drama about a group of unemployed Liverpudlians trying to eke out a living – was first screened in 1982 as unemployment passed three million. Angry and "blackly comic", it was received as a damning indictment of the Thatcher government. Graham's adaptation is typically adroit – he "trims, tweaks, restructures, adds flourishes of his own" – but it feels more "like a tender, tragicomic tribute" than a play in its own right.

That's not how it struck me, said Mark Brown in The Daily Telegraph . I came out of this accomplished production hoping it goes on tour. The character people tend to remember from the original series is the troubled Yosser ("gizza job") Hughes. Barry Sloane brings the "same resounding pathos" to the part that Bernard Hill did, but the whole cast is "tremendous": from Andrew Schofield's big-hearted retired docker George Malone to Nathan McMullen's Chrissie Todd and Lauren O'Neil as his long-suffering wife Angie. Meanwhile, the deft interweaving of music, live song, choreography and projected imagery helps generate the "necessary atmosphere of tension, fear and instinctive human solidarity".

This is a "powerful" adaptation of a "masterpiece" that works well on its own terms, agreed Mark Fisher in The Guardian . "Boys from the Blackstuff" is about politics, of course: the emotional high point (beware – spoiler alert) is Malone's funeral – symbolic of the working-class pride and values destroyed by Thatcherite economics. Yet it is also a piece in which "the laughs and outbursts of violence mask a sensitive study of male mental health". Graham's adaptation artfully melds both aspects, and makes for a "richly enjoyable show: funny, incendiary and humane".

Subscribe to The Week Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives. SUBSCRIBE & SAVE Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox. From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up

Liverpool's Royal Court (0151-709 4321; liverpoolsroyalcourt.com ). Until 28 October. Rating ****

Sign up to the Arts & Life newsletter for reviews and recommendations