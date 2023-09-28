Boys from the Blackstuff review
A 'powerful' adaptation of Alan Bleasdale's 'masterpiece'
A free daily digest of the biggest news stories of the day - and the best features from our website
Thank you for signing up to TheWeek. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
"How do you take one of the great TV series of the past 50 years and make it feel both familiar and new on stage?" That's the challenge dramatist-of-the-moment James Graham ("Dear England", "Quiz", "Sherwood") set himself, said Dominic Maxwell in The Times. He partially succeeds, but not fully. "Boys from the Blackstuff" – Alan Bleasdale's seminal drama about a group of unemployed Liverpudlians trying to eke out a living – was first screened in 1982 as unemployment passed three million. Angry and "blackly comic", it was received as a damning indictment of the Thatcher government. Graham's adaptation is typically adroit – he "trims, tweaks, restructures, adds flourishes of his own" – but it feels more "like a tender, tragicomic tribute" than a play in its own right.
That's not how it struck me, said Mark Brown in The Daily Telegraph. I came out of this accomplished production hoping it goes on tour. The character people tend to remember from the original series is the troubled Yosser ("gizza job") Hughes. Barry Sloane brings the "same resounding pathos" to the part that Bernard Hill did, but the whole cast is "tremendous": from Andrew Schofield's big-hearted retired docker George Malone to Nathan McMullen's Chrissie Todd and Lauren O'Neil as his long-suffering wife Angie. Meanwhile, the deft interweaving of music, live song, choreography and projected imagery helps generate the "necessary atmosphere of tension, fear and instinctive human solidarity".
This is a "powerful" adaptation of a "masterpiece" that works well on its own terms, agreed Mark Fisher in The Guardian. "Boys from the Blackstuff" is about politics, of course: the emotional high point (beware – spoiler alert) is Malone's funeral – symbolic of the working-class pride and values destroyed by Thatcherite economics. Yet it is also a piece in which "the laughs and outbursts of violence mask a sensitive study of male mental health". Graham's adaptation artfully melds both aspects, and makes for a "richly enjoyable show: funny, incendiary and humane".
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
Liverpool's Royal Court (0151-709 4321; liverpoolsroyalcourt.com). Until 28 October. Rating ****
Sign up to the Arts & Life newsletter for reviews and recommendations
Continue reading for free
We hope you're enjoying The Week's refreshingly open-minded journalism.
Subscribed to The Week? Register your account with the same email as your subscription.
Sign up to our 10 Things You Need to Know Today newsletter
A free daily digest of the biggest news stories of the day - and the best features from our website
-
10 things you need to know today: September 28, 2023
Daily Briefing Republican rivals clash as absent Trump tries to upstage debate, the Senate approves a formal dress code, and more
By Harold Maass Published
-
Book bans
Cartoons
By The Week Staff Published
-
Support schemes to help first-time buyers onto the property ladder
The Explainer Purchasing a home is expensive but first-time buyers can get help
By Marc Shoffman, The Week UK Published
-
Chris Packham: Is It Time to Break the Law? review
Channel 4 documentary grapples with 'profound' questions about the 'climate apocalypse'
By The Week Staff Published
-
MG4 EV XPower review: what the car critics say
Feature The XPower just 'isn't as much fun' as a regular MG4
By The Week Staff Published
-
The best student laptops
The Week Recommends Stylish and versatile laptops to use for academic work or gaming
By The Week Staff Last updated
-
6 bucolic homes in New Hampshire
Feature Featuring an island house in Meredith and a private pond in Lee
By The Week Staff Published
-
Etaf Rum recommends 6 empowering reads centered around women
Feature The author suggests works by Zora Neale Hurston, Sylvia Plath and more
By The Week Staff Published
-
Recipe: beef and broccoli noodles by Pippa Middlehurst
The Week Recommends A simple adaptation of a classic Chinese dish
By The Week Staff Published
-
Volcanoes, lakes and jungle ruins in Guatemala
The Week Recommends Discover the 'vibrant indigenous culture' and biodiverse landscape of this Central American paradise
By The Week Staff Published
-
Black Atlantic: Power, People, Resistance review
The Week Recommends Fitzwilliam Museum exhibition features lives affected by the Atlantic slave trade
By The Week Staff Published