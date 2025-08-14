Grease: The Immersive Movie Musical – a 'gloriously communal' experience

Secret Cinema presents a 'masterpiece of coordination' performed by a 'phenomenal' cast

A still from Grease: The Immersive Movie Musical at Evolution London, Battersea Park
'Part festival, part hen-do': the songs are performed live with a band, and feature stunning choreography
(Image credit: Grease: The Immersive Movie Musical / Luke Dyson)
By
published

If you're a fan of the 1977 movie "Grease" (and who isn't?) and a lover of adventurous theatre, "you'll be hopelessly devoted" to the latest extravaganza from Secret Cinema, said Nick Curtis in London's The Standard.

For its adaptation, the immersive cinema/theatre company has transformed a huge shed in Battersea Park into Grease's Rydell High School. Inside, a central stage is ringed by ten vast video screens, and platforms where set pieces are recreated by the cast and crew: an auto shop for "Greased Lightnin'", a salon for "Beauty School Dropout", and so on.

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up

Secret Cinema events typically involve the audience roaming freely through an immersive experience, followed by a film screening, said Anna James on What's On Stage. Here, the film happens throughout the night, with pauses and cuts, and runs concurrently with live action – making the event an "elaborate" hybrid that works beautifully, not least because it is so confidently delivered by the "phenomenal" cast.

The Week UK
Latest
You might also like
View More ▸