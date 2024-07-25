Hello, Dolly! review: 'kooky' musical 'delight' starring Imelda Staunton
The 'glitzy' 1964 musical is once again brought to life for a new audience
"Well, hello – this Dolly is a complete delight," said Nick Curtis in the London Evening Standard. Jerry Herman's glitzy 1964 musical – about a widowed New York matchmaker who finally makes a match for herself – contains a string of classic numbers and has a book, by Michael Stewart, that is laced with "knockabout daftness".
To this production, Imelda Staunton brings splinter-sharp comic timing, radiant charm and dramatic heft, as well as her "formidable voice". And director Dominic Cooke "throws everything at it [that] the vast Palladium stage can handle", said Sarah Hemming in the Financial Times. We get marching bands, swirling crowds and an "army of spinning waiters brandishing extravagant, quivering desserts on silver salvers as they pirouette around". It's an irresistible joy – funny and "genuinely touching".
Dolly Levi is closely associated with some of the true Broadway greats – Carol Channing, Ethel Merman, Barbra Streisand – said Matt Wolf in The New York Times. Staunton is "probably the only English performer who can command as much respect in the role" as those stars. In lesser hands, the part can devolve into camp, but Staunton's Dolly is a "fully realised person, pain and all, not just a figure of fun". She "grips the audience from the beginning and holds them in a shared embrace throughout". "Wow, wow, wow, fellas!" Dolly sings towards the end, and "you can all but feel the crowd nodding in response".
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
Cooke's production has less conspicuous "showbiz pizzazz" than some Broadway revivals, but it zings with that rare thing: "genuine charm", said David Benedict in Variety. Jenna Russell is "Rolls-Royce casting" as Dolly's frenemy, Irene Molloy. Andy Nyman delivers a restrained and nuanced turn as Dolly's intended, Horace, so that when she finally takes his hand, the "shiver of tenderness is surprisingly touching".
At its core, said Arifa Akbar in The Guardian, this is a "wonderfully kooky" romantic comedy with a "deeply serious message: that it is never too late to reach for happiness, and that we must all do so. 'My heart is about to burst,' the chorus sings. Same here."
Create an account with the same email registered to your subscription to unlock access.
Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
-
Today's political cartoons - July 25, 2024
Cartoons Thursday's cartoons - a new forecast, an old bumper sticker, and more
By The Week US Published
-
Red Speedo: a 'darkly comic' doping drama
The Week Recommends Lucas Hnath's play stars Finn Cole as a 'reptilian' swimmer determined to win at all costs
By Irenie Forshaw, The Week UK Published
-
One Aldwych: where London's creative spirit takes centre stage
The Week Recommends This five-star Covent Garden hotel is the epitome of elegant independence
By Julia O'Driscoll, The Week UK Published
-
Red Speedo: a 'darkly comic' doping drama
The Week Recommends Lucas Hnath's play stars Finn Cole as a 'reptilian' swimmer determined to win at all costs
By Irenie Forshaw, The Week UK Published
-
One Aldwych: where London's creative spirit takes centre stage
The Week Recommends This five-star Covent Garden hotel is the epitome of elegant independence
By Julia O'Driscoll, The Week UK Published
-
Have a seaside escape in Newport, Rhode Island
The Week Recommends For the quintessential New England experience, head to the Classic Coast
By Catherine Garcia, The Week US Published
-
Simone Biles: Rising – an 'elegantly paced and vulnerable' portrait of the gymnast
The Week Recommends Netflix's four-part documentary is more than a 'riveting comeback story'
By Irenie Forshaw, The Week UK Published
-
Paloma recipe: the cocktail of the summer
The Week Recommends This refreshing drink balances the fresh and fizzy taste of grapefruit soda with a subtle flavour of smooth tequila
By Rebekah Evans, The Week UK Published
-
Is Maika Monroe the first feminist scream queen?
The Week Recommends The 'Longlegs' star has blazed a unique trail for herself in horror
By David Faris Published
-
The world's best floating hotels
The Week Recommends Leave dry land behind at these peaceful buoyant retreats
By Irenie Forshaw, The Week UK Published
-
6 coastal homes in Cape Cod
Feature Featuring a wall of glass in Mashpee and an undulating roofline in Wellfleet
By The Week Staff Published