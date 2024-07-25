Hello, Dolly! review: 'kooky' musical 'delight' starring Imelda Staunton

The 'glitzy' 1964 musical is once again brought to life for a new audience

Imelda Staunton in Hello, Dolly!
Staunton's Dolly 'grips the audience from the beginning'
(Image credit: Manuel Harlan)
By
published
in the week recommends

"Well, hello – this Dolly is a complete delight," said Nick Curtis in the London Evening Standard. Jerry Herman's glitzy 1964 musical – about a widowed New York matchmaker who finally makes a match for herself – contains a string of classic numbers and has a book, by Michael Stewart, that is laced with "knockabout daftness". 

To this production, Imelda Staunton brings splinter-sharp comic timing, radiant charm and dramatic heft, as well as her "formidable voice". And director Dominic Cooke "throws everything at it [that] the vast Palladium stage can handle", said Sarah Hemming in the Financial Times. We get marching bands, swirling crowds and an "army of spinning waiters brandishing extravagant, quivering desserts on silver salvers as they pirouette around". It's an irresistible joy – funny and "genuinely touching". 

