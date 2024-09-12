The Mad Hatter's Tea Party: an 'irresistibly feelgood production'

"This is hip-hop dance, and opera house rules do not apply." That's the message that comes through loud and clear at the start of "The Mad Hatter's Tea Party".

The 10th-anniversary run of ZooNation's staging of "Alice in Wonderland" has returned to the Royal Opera House in London, where it premiered a decade ago. And right from the outset the audience is encouraged to "make as much noise as possible", said Siobhan Murphy in The Stage.

The action begins in the "forbidding" Ward W at Ladrington Brook, a "Institution for Extremely Normal Behaviour", where a "motley collection of inpatients is kept under lock and key". Each of Lewis Carroll's characters has been given a backstory: the White Rabbit, for example, has OCD, while the Mad Hatter is suffering from mercury poisoning.

Subscribe to The Week Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives. SUBSCRIBE & SAVE Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox. From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up

Choreographer Kate Prince's "clever, anti-authoritarian take on Carroll's surreal world" blends a compassionate approach to mental health with "jubilant showbiz savvy", said Donald Hutera in The Times. Despite its hard-hitting subject matter, the show feels "light rather than heavy, compassionate yet comical".

An "irresistibly feelgood production", it's filled with "ebullient" dancing and a "disarming, beat-driven melange of funk, rap and house". Add to the mix Ben Stones's "wizardly costumes" and you're in for a real "treat".

At times "The Mad Hatter's Tea Party" strays too far into "didactic med- and psych- speak", which is "pushing it" for a show appealing largely to families, said Mark Monahan in The Telegraph. But there's a "poignancy" in the portrayal of the "damaged" inmates, and overall there's "so much fun to be had" that the show can be forgiven for its flaws.

Prince's choreography "works wonders", allowing each performer to "let rip magnificently", and while Act I is "bursting with goodies", the "pacier" Act II is an "undiluted joy". As for the cast, there is "no weak link"; Nethra Menon is a "beguilingly impish" Queen of Hearts, while Isaac Baptiste is a "lively and decidedly charming" Mad Hatter.

As the show draws to a close, the audience is asked whether anyone would like to join the cast on stage and the results are "marvellous". Watching a "tiny boy grooving gleefully with the March Hare spoke volumes about the show's all-enveloping wackiness and warmth".

'The Mad Hatter's Tea Party' is running until 24 September, Royal Opera House, London