The Mad Hatter's Tea Party: an 'irresistibly feelgood production'

Kate Prince's hip-hop take on the Lewis Carroll classic is 'so much fun'

The Mad Hatter&#039;s Tea Party at the Royal Opera House
The Mad Hatter's Tea Party is 'compassionate yet comical'
(Image credit: Foteini Christofilopoulou)
By
published

"This is hip-hop dance, and opera house rules do not apply." That's the message that comes through loud and clear at the start of "The Mad Hatter's Tea Party".

The 10th-anniversary run of ZooNation's staging of "Alice in Wonderland" has returned to the Royal Opera House in London, where it premiered a decade ago. And right from the outset the audience is encouraged to "make as much noise as possible", said Siobhan Murphy in The Stage.

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Explore More
The Week Recommends
To continue reading this article...
Continue reading this article and get limited website access each month.
Get unlimited website access, exclusive newsletters plus much more.
Cancel or pause at any time.
Already a subscriber to The Week?
Not sure which email you used for your subscription? Contact us
Irenie Forshaw, The Week UK

Irenie Forshaw is a features writer at The Week, covering arts, culture and travel. She began her career in journalism at Leeds University, where she wrote for the student newspaper, The Gryphon, before working at The Guardian and The New Statesman Group. Irenie then became a senior writer at Elite Traveler, where she oversaw The Experts column.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸