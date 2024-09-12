The Mad Hatter's Tea Party: an 'irresistibly feelgood production'
Kate Prince's hip-hop take on the Lewis Carroll classic is 'so much fun'
"This is hip-hop dance, and opera house rules do not apply." That's the message that comes through loud and clear at the start of "The Mad Hatter's Tea Party".
The 10th-anniversary run of ZooNation's staging of "Alice in Wonderland" has returned to the Royal Opera House in London, where it premiered a decade ago. And right from the outset the audience is encouraged to "make as much noise as possible", said Siobhan Murphy in The Stage.
The action begins in the "forbidding" Ward W at Ladrington Brook, a "Institution for Extremely Normal Behaviour", where a "motley collection of inpatients is kept under lock and key". Each of Lewis Carroll's characters has been given a backstory: the White Rabbit, for example, has OCD, while the Mad Hatter is suffering from mercury poisoning.
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
Choreographer Kate Prince's "clever, anti-authoritarian take on Carroll's surreal world" blends a compassionate approach to mental health with "jubilant showbiz savvy", said Donald Hutera in The Times. Despite its hard-hitting subject matter, the show feels "light rather than heavy, compassionate yet comical".
An "irresistibly feelgood production", it's filled with "ebullient" dancing and a "disarming, beat-driven melange of funk, rap and house". Add to the mix Ben Stones's "wizardly costumes" and you're in for a real "treat".
At times "The Mad Hatter's Tea Party" strays too far into "didactic med- and psych- speak", which is "pushing it" for a show appealing largely to families, said Mark Monahan in The Telegraph. But there's a "poignancy" in the portrayal of the "damaged" inmates, and overall there's "so much fun to be had" that the show can be forgiven for its flaws.
Prince's choreography "works wonders", allowing each performer to "let rip magnificently", and while Act I is "bursting with goodies", the "pacier" Act II is an "undiluted joy". As for the cast, there is "no weak link"; Nethra Menon is a "beguilingly impish" Queen of Hearts, while Isaac Baptiste is a "lively and decidedly charming" Mad Hatter.
As the show draws to a close, the audience is asked whether anyone would like to join the cast on stage and the results are "marvellous". Watching a "tiny boy grooving gleefully with the March Hare spoke volumes about the show's all-enveloping wackiness and warmth".
'The Mad Hatter's Tea Party' is running until 24 September, Royal Opera House, London
Create an account with the same email registered to your subscription to unlock access.
Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
Irenie Forshaw is a features writer at The Week, covering arts, culture and travel. She began her career in journalism at Leeds University, where she wrote for the student newspaper, The Gryphon, before working at The Guardian and The New Statesman Group. Irenie then became a senior writer at Elite Traveler, where she oversaw The Experts column.
-
Newly discovered animal species in the last year
Under the Radar It's a whole new world
By Devika Rao, The Week US Published
-
Crossword: September 12, 2024
The Week's daily crossword
By The Week Staff Published
-
Sudoku hard: September 12, 2024
The Week's daily hard sudoku puzzle
By The Week Staff Published
-
Apollo 13: Survival – a 'real, rare and breathtaking tale of survival'
The Week Recommends Netflix documentary includes 'remarkable' archival footage from near-disastrous moon mission
By Ellie O'Mahoney, The Week UK Published
-
The Zelensky Story: as 'astonishing as it is inspirational'
The Week Recommends BBC Two's three-part documentary features 'genuinely revealing' interviews with the Ukrainian president
By Ellie O'Mahoney, The Week UK Published
-
7 recipes for every kind of fall cooking occasion
The Week Recommends Marinated feta; go-to chocolate cake; a fresh way with Brussels: Autumn is not going to know what hit it
By Scott Hocker, The Week US Published
-
The world's best astrotourism adventures
The Week Recommends From the depths of the Namib Desert to Finnish Lapland, these remote destinations are ideal for stargazing
By Irenie Forshaw, The Week UK Published
-
A foodie guide to St Andrews
The Week Recommends The Scottish seaside town has it all, from cheese toastie shacks to Michelin-starred restaurants
By Irenie Forshaw, The Week UK Published
-
A weekend in Polzeath: an outdoor adventure in Cornwall
The Week Recommends This Cornish seaside village offers plenty of fun for surfers and families alike
By Hollie Clemence, The Week UK Published
-
8 touring theater productions to mark on your calendar this fall
The Week Recommends A pop icon, Shakespeare reconsidered and a sublime musical about mortality are all on the boards
By Scott Hocker, The Week US Published
-
Chicken with Steph's spice
The Week Recommends This Caribbean-inspired recipe is mouthwateringly delicious
By The Week UK Published