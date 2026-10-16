The Party: a ‘juicy psychological thriller’

TV series, based on Elizabeth Day’s bestselling novel, set in world of ‘glittering hedonism’

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Luke Evans stars in The Party
Luke Evans stars as a ‘working-class outsider’ in a world of privilege
(Image credit: ITV / World Productions)

The Party, on ITV1, is “a tale of class division, toxic privilege and cold betrayal”, said Anita Singh in The Telegraph. Based on Elizabeth Day’s 2017 novel, this “juicy psychological thriller” is about the friendship between Benjamin Fitzmaurice (Tom Cullen), a rising star of the Conservative Party, and working-class outsider Martin Gilmour (Luke Evans).

And it unfolds across three timelines: school and university days, where a tragedy binds the two together; Ben’s birthday bash in the present day, and the aftermath, in which Martin is in a police interview room, bloodied and shaken. “Something terrible happened at the party,” he says, and, over five episodes, we find out exactly what.

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