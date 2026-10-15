The Prime of Miss Jean Brodie: ‘visceral, cerebral’ stage revival

Gayle Rankin is ‘extraordinary’ as ‘nightmare’ teacher at an all-girls boarding school

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Teacher Jean Brodie with a group of female students
Brodie girls: ‘superb’ support for Gayle Rankin’s starring role
(Image credit: Mihaela Bodlovic)

“As a teacher of young girls, her behaviour today would see her cancelled, de-platformed and almost certainly up in court,” said Magnus Linklater in The Times. At a private girls’ school in 1930s Edinburgh, Jean Brodie indoctrinates her pupils with her fascist politics, goes in for sexual grooming, and is having an affair with a fellow teacher.

She is “every headteacher’s nightmare”, and yet she is also brilliant. She fosters an elite set of girls who, she says, are the “crème de la crème”, and she encourages them to have the highest of ambitions.

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