The Railway Children: an 'immersive' and 'magical' new performance
'Glorious piece of storytelling' makes the locomotive the star of the show
Damian Cruden's superb production of "The Railway Children" – featuring a real steam train – premiered in York in 2008, then thrilled audiences in London and Toronto too, said Patrick Kidd in The Times.
This joyous revival, which forms part of Bradford's year as UK City of Culture, takes the novelty a step further, by including the actual railway used in the much-loved 1970 film adaptation of E. Nesbit's book. Audiences board a steam train at Keighley, for a half-hour trip along the lovingly preserved Keighley & Worth Valley line. This takes them through Oakworth, which served as the film's main location, and on to Oxenhope, where the "immersive" drama plays out in a reconfigured engine shed. The spectacular train ride conjures up a "nostalgic and benevolent mood", but it is "only the beginning of a magical performance" centred on the 100-tonne locomotive, built in 1887, that was used in the film.
"This is a glorious piece of storytelling, spirited, sentimental and spectacular," said Ron Simpson on What's on Stage. Mike Kenny's adaptation is "masterly", and Cruden's deployment of his large cast, often as passengers and anonymous bystanders, is "magnificent". The actors playing the children – Roberta, Peter and Phyllis – are individually excellent and "operate perfectly as a trio", but everyone, from housemaids up, makes their mark. And the whole thing is beautifully stitched together, from Joanna Scotcher's set and costume designs to Christopher Madin's evocative music. It's a glorious production and a "wholesome triumph", said The Times in an editorial. "Toot! Toot!"
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
The design is "stupendous" and the drama "deftly executed", said Arifa Akbar in The Guardian. But I found the storytelling a bit tame initially, and the emotional temperature somewhat tepid. In what could have been an interesting twist, this production makes the siblings Anglo-Indian – but sadly this change feels "cosmetic", not really thought through. Thankfully, after the interval, the drama gets "back on track", with more humour and narrative verve. By the close, with Father's emotional return, the production "has become irresistible".
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
-
How potatoes became an 'unusual bellwether' in Russia's economy
Under The Radarp Spud shortages are pointing to a wider crisis in the nation's finances
-
7 food trails worth zipping along
The Week Recommends Take a bite out of the United States
-
Libraries are feeling the cost burden of e-book popularity
Under the Radar Certain states are working to change laws around e-book purchasing for libraries
-
Music Reviews: Justin Bieber, Wet Leg, and Clipse
Feature "Swag," "Moisturizer," and "Let God Sort Em Out"
-
Film reviews: Eddington and Don't Let's Go to the Dogs Tonight
Feature A New Mexico border town goes berserk and civil war through a child's eyes
-
Art Review: Hilma af Klint's What Stands Behind the Flowers
Feature Museum of Modern Art, New York City, through Sept. 27
-
Geoff Dyer's 6 favorite books about the realities of war
Feature The award-winning author recommends works by Ernie Pyle, Michael Herr, and more
-
Book review: 'A Marriage at Sea: A True Story of Love, Obsession, and Shipwreck'
Feature A couple works to keep their marriage together while lost at sea
-
Kartoffelsalat (potato salad) recipe
The Week Recommends German dish is fresh, creamy and an ideal summer meal
-
6 peaceful homes near small towns
Feature Featuring doors with local topographical maps in Oregon and a 1850s homestead-turned-house in Vermont
-
Too Much: London-set romantic comedy from Lena Dunham
The Week Recommends Megan Stalter stars as a 'neurotic' New Yorker who falls in love with a Brit