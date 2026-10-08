Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?: a ‘stone-cold masterpiece’

Gillian Anderson and Billy Crudup star in a drama so scintillating, ‘you check yourself for bruises as you stagger out’

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Gillian Anderson and Billy Crudup in Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?
The script ‘lets actors fly’ – and they are ‘shockingly good’
(Image credit: Johan Persson)

Edward Albee’s “stone-cold masterpiece” about marital despair, and life’s necessary illusions, was first staged in 1962 – and it is as riveting now as it was then, said Claire Allfree in The Telegraph.

That is partly because the “ritualised savagery” exhibited by George and Martha – the middle-aged couple who have invited a younger faculty member and his wife to their home on a college campus for after-party drinks – “points to a broader spiritual malaise in middle-class America that feels darker and more resonant with each passing decade”.

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