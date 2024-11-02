A tour of Ireland's newest national park
Some of the Kerry coast and its Atlantic isles are now a protected haven for wildlife
At its southwestern tip, Ireland frays and fragments into a series of mountainous peninsulae and wild islands that are home to some of its most treasured cultural sites and richest coastal habitats. In April this year, scattered parts of the area, including large offshore reefs, were designated as the country's eighth national park and first marine national park, said Mike Unwin in The Guardian.
I visited several bits of the Kerry Seas in the course of an enchanting road trip, which took in three easy boat tours. This corner of Ireland is a "top" whale-watching destination, with both minke and fin whales seen regularly in summer, and humpbacks – their "showier cousins" – in the autumn. The park's greatest "jewel" is Skellig Michael, a vertiginous island that was "the very edge of the known world" for the monks who inhabited it from the sixth to the 12th centuries. Featured in the Star Wars films as Luke Skywalker's sanctuary, it is an "otherworldly" place. Beneath its breathtaking pyramidal peak there stands a ruined church, alongside six beehive-shaped monastic cells in which European storm petrels nest today. Scarcely less magical are the Blasket Islands, which lie off the end of the Dingle Peninsula. They were abandoned in the 1950s, but the memoirs written in the late 19th century by several of their inhabitants, including Tomás O'Crohan and Peig Sayers, are now key works in the Gaelic canon.
The view as I drove along the Dingle Peninsula itself was "stunning", with "mist spilling over the mountains inland and cloud shadows scudding over a slate-and-silver sea". I passed "hidden coves, proud headlands and iron-age ruins", and at each bend I was confronted with another "fabulous" Atlantic vista. Later, I saw huge bluefin tuna "ploughing after shoaling mackerel" in the waters off Kinsale (which lies outside the park). But nothing beat the boat trip out to Great Blasket, as dolphins and grey seals crowded around us and a minke whale passed by, its "long gleaming back" like a "submarine" surfacing among the waves.
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
-
Geoff Capes obituary: shot-putter who became the World’s Strongest Man
In the Spotlight The 'mighty figure' was a two-time Commonwealth Champion and world-record holder
By The Week UK Published
-
Israel attacks Iran: a 'limited' retaliation
Talking Point Iran's humiliated leaders must decide how to respond to Netanyahu's measured strike
By The Week UK Published
-
Crossword: November 2, 2024
The Week's daily crossword puzzle
By The Week Staff Published
-
Saint Paul de Vence: a paradise for art lovers
The Week Recommends The hilltop gem in the French Riviera where 20th century modernism flourished
By Alexandra Zagalsky Published
-
Vanessa Bell: A World of Form and Colour – an 'expansive' exhibition
The Week Recommends The 'sweeping' show features over 140 works from paintings to ceramics
By The Week UK Published
-
Kate Summerscale picks her favourite true crime books
The Week Recommends The writer shares works by Janet Malcolm, Helen Garner and Mark O'Connell
By The Week UK Published
-
Discovering Perthshire, a Scottish wonderland
In Depth Make your own magic in this gateway to the Highlands
By Catherine Garcia, The Week US Published
-
The Forsyte Saga: 'faultless' production with a 'pitch-perfect' cast
The Week Recommends Theatrical adaptation of John Galsworthy's novels is a 'must-see' show
By The Week Published
-
6 exciting homes for athletes
Feature Featuring a rock-climbing wall in New York and a basketball-tennis court in Washington
By The Week Staff Published
-
Peter Ames Carlin's 6 favorite books on pop culture icons
Feature The author recommends works by James McBride, Jim Bouton, and more
By The Week US Published
-
Bordeaux destination guide: a world capital of wine
The Week Recommends This charming French city is full of history, architecture and stunning dining experiences
By Jaymi McCann Last updated