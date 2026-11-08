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Art, design and fine food in Guadalajara

Mexico’s second city is ‘gleefully chaotic’ but has an abundance of charm

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Guadalajara Cathedral at twilight
Guadalajara Cathedral is a central part of the city
(Image credit: Jeff Schneiderman / Getty Images)

Jalisco is the arid, sun-blasted western state of Mexico, where mariachi music, tequila and charrería (the national equestrian sport) originated. Some of the country’s best- known writers, artists and actors were born here, too – and nowhere better embodies the state’s character than its capital, said Michael Snyder in Condé Nast Traveller.

Home to more than five million people, Guadalajara is a “gleefully chaotic” and “famously hedonistic” city that lacks the “stage-set perfection” of Puebla or Oaxaca, owing partly to the depredations of 1950s city planners. But Mexico’s second city still has an “offhand elegance”, many magnificent buildings, and rich traditions of gastronomy and craftsmanship.

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