Badrutt’s Palace: discovering another side to St Moritz’s grande dame

Swap ski season for swimming, cycling and long lunches in the mountains

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Badrutt&#039;s Palace
The hotel sits above the lake in St Moritz
(Image credit: Badrutt's Palace)

We have spent many summers in the Swiss mountains with our three young children. The combination of clean air, outdoor life and pleasantly cool weather is hard to beat. Yet we had never had the chance to visit St Moritz. So when the opportunity arose to spend 24 hours at Badrutt’s Palace – the grande dame at the heart of the resort – we jumped at it.

For all its scale – the site extends over roughly six acres – one of the Palace’s charms is how intimate and woven into St Moritz’s town centre it feels. Walk along Via Serlas and the high-end boutiques suddenly give way to the hotel’s recessed driveway. Vintage Rolls-Royces wait beside the revolving door as immaculately liveried staff quietly choreograph guests’ comings and goings.

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Fergus Scholes

Fergus Scholes is a freelance journalist covering adventure and the great outdoors, with a focus on travel, gear, automotive, and health and fitness. A contributing editor at the Financial Times’ HTSI, he also writes for The Week, The Independent, The Standard, easyJet’s magazine and T3.com. His writing is driven by a passion for endurance; Fergus has rowed the Atlantic Ocean, completed multiple 250km-plus multiday ultra-marathons and regularly takes on ultra-distance cycling challenges, with training part of his daily life. Based in London, he’s a father of three with a particular affinity for Switzerland, where he spends summers and winters exploring the mountains with his family.

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