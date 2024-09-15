Discover Ravenna's glittering treasures

The 'magical' town is home to a collection of magnificent churches

Ravenna, Italy old historic skyline with the Basilica of Sant&#039;Apollinare Nuovo bell tower.
The Basilica di Sant’Apollinare Nuovo: a 'masterpiece' of the Dark Ages
(Image credit: Alamy / Sean Pavone)
By
published

It receives fewer tourists than the great cities of the Italian Renaissance, but Ravenna has its own, highly distinctive treasures, says Norman Miller in The Times. Situated 90 miles south of Venice, an easy cycle ride from the beautiful beaches of the Adriatic coast, this "magical" town was the capital of three empires in succession – Western Roman, Ostrogoth and Byzantine – between AD402 and AD751.

The magnificent churches their rulers built still stand, and the mosaics that adorn their interiors are amazingly well preserved. Dante lived (and died) in Ravenna after his exile from Florence, and Byron spent three years here. To Wilde, it was a "poet's city", and it has also inspired painters such as Klimt, who first used gold in his work after seeing its mosaics.

https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

