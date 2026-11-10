Fairytale castles and wild, rugged landscapes in Dumfries and Galloway

Dumfries and Galloway is the only place in the UK to make National Geographic’s list of Best Places in the World to Travel to in 2027. This quiet, southwestern corner of Scotland has a wealth of “untouched natural beauty”, some great medieval attractions, and a vibrant literary scene. And, next summer, “stargazers will find a sanctuary” at the new Scottish Dark Sky Observatory in Galloway Forest Park where you can marvel at the inky skies “among the trees of an ancient spruce forest beside a glimmering loch”.

There are plenty of excellent walking trails to explore, including the “rugged and wild” Rhins of Galloway Coast Path, a challenging 83-mile circular route between the fishing village of Portpatrick and the lighthouse at the Mull of Galloway.

History buffs should spend an afternoon wandering around Caerlaverock Castle, a “triangular pink-sandstone fortress with its own moat” that looks “straight out of a fairy tale”. If reading is more your thing, head to Wigtown, where you’ll find 17 bookshops, including Scotland’s biggest second-hand one, with over 100,000 titles to pore over.

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Legendary Scottish poet Robert Burns was born in Ayrshire but “I prefer visiting his old farm at Ellisland”, near Dumfries, where he “played out his poet-farmer dream”, said Robin McKelvie in The Telegraph. Be sure to enjoy a dram at his “favourite drinking ‘howff’, The Globe”.

You’ll find “high-quality pub grub” and a great selection of beers at the Crown Hotel in the market town of Newton Stewart, said Lonely Planet. “Their steak and ale pie is excellent, with a thick crust, tender meat and rich gravy.” And, if you love whisky, you can book a tour at Bladnoch Distillery, just south of the town, and sample a selection of its single malts.

Those wanting to push the boat out should stay at Knockinaam Lodge. Set in its own “glittering cove” at Portpatrick, the 10-bedroom hotel “faces out to the high drama of the Irish Sea”, said Chitra Ramaswamy in The Times. In the restaurant, you’ll love head chef Tony Pierce’s “unfussy” and “elegant” dishes that carefully elevate locally sourced ingredients, along with a “fabulous” selection of wines.