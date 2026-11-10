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Fairytale castles and wild, rugged landscapes in Dumfries and Galloway

Scotland’s southwestern corner is full of nature, history, whisky and starry skies

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Mull of Galloway lighthouse
The lighthouse at the Mull of Galloway
(Image credit: Max Black / Getty)

Dumfries and Galloway is the only place in the UK to make National Geographic’s list of Best Places in the World to Travel to in 2027. This quiet, southwestern corner of Scotland has a wealth of “untouched natural beauty”, some great medieval attractions, and a vibrant literary scene. And, next summer, “stargazers will find a sanctuary” at the new Scottish Dark Sky Observatory in Galloway Forest Park where you can marvel at the inky skies “among the trees of an ancient spruce forest beside a glimmering loch”.

There are plenty of excellent walking trails to explore, including the “rugged and wild” Rhins of Galloway Coast Path, a challenging 83-mile circular route between the fishing village of Portpatrick and the lighthouse at the Mull of Galloway.

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Irenie Forshaw, The Week UK

Irenie Forshaw is the features editor at The Week, covering arts, culture and travel. She began her career in journalism at Leeds University, where she wrote for the student newspaper, The Gryphon, before working at The Guardian and The New Statesman Group. Irenie then became a senior writer at Elite Traveler, where she oversaw The Experts column.

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