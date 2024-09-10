The world's best astrotourism adventures

With a total solar eclipse and the Perseid meteor shower, it's been an incredible year so far for astrotourism – the practice of travelling to remote destinations to observe the night sky. And with the northern lights season about to begin, there is no better time to start planning a stargazing trip.

Light pollution impacts the vast majority of the world, said Alicia Miller in the London Evening Standard, making it a rarity to find a place where the sky is "blanketed in stars".

There's been a rise in demand for this elusive type of trip. Nordic tour operator Discover the World reported a 40% year-on-year increase in northern lights holiday enquiries, while Black Tomato is now offering dedicated "eclipse" trips for travellers keen to witness "rare solar or lunar events".

While the aurora borealis and solar eclipses get "the most attention", said Cassandra Brooklyn in National Geographic, other "spectacular night sky events" take place throughout the year. Still to come in 2024, Saturn will converge with the Moon on multiple occasions including 17 September, 14 and 15 October, 11 November and 8 December. Observers in Australia, western US, Canada and northwestern Mexico will be able to witness the "silvery lunar glow and giant yellow planet" with or without binoculars.

As the nights draw in, here are some of the best destinations around the world for a stargazing adventure.

Skylark Cabin, New Zealand

The Mackenzie region on New Zealand's South Island is beautiful by day, said Miller, but by night the southern hemisphere's largest dark skies reserve "shimmers in a frothy sea of pin-prick stars". In the midst of this vast protected landscape lies Skylark Cabin, a "luxe, contemporary hideaway in dark glass and wood". Guests can marvel at the stars from the outdoor hot tub and "observe the twinkling" from the king-size bed set "strategically" beneath a skylight.

skylarkcabin.co.nz

&Beyond Sossusvlei Desert Lodge, Namibia

This seriously luxurious lodge is located over 80 miles from the nearest town in the Namib Desert and has "minimal-to-zero" light pollution, making it one of Africa's many great stargazing spots, said Miller. The hotel has resident astronomers, its own observatory, and sprawling suites with skylights revealing the inky night sky.

andbeyond.com

Alto Atacama, Chile

The "heady mix of parched desert air, nominal light pollution and high altitude" make the clear skies above the Atacama Desert among the planet's very best for stargazing, said The Telegraph. Guests have access to a nearby hilltop observatory and can book guided sessions to learn about the constellations.

nayaraaltoatacama.com

Trout Point Lodge, Canada

Situated in Nova Scotia's Tobeatic Wilderness Area, this remote wilderness lodge is "haute rustic in style and equally impressive on food", said The Telegraph. The hotel has a stargazing platform in a nearby riverside meadow – a peaceful setting to take advantage of the area's low light pollution levels.

troutpoint.com

Kakslauttanen Arctic Resort, Finland

Situated deep in Finnish Lapland, the "picturesque glass igloos" at Kakslauttanen Arctic Resort offer entirely "unobstructed views" of the northern lights, said Stefanie Weldek in Travel + Leisure. When guests can bring themselves to leave their cosy domes, the hotel also runs "northern lights-chasing excursions" hosted by expert guides.

kakslauttanen.fi

Caban y Nen, Wales

"Why go to the observatory when it can come to you?" said Katie Gatens in The Times. These solar-powered shepherd's huts in west Wales have "more than a touch of James Bond about them". Guests can open the roof to "reveal the night sky" and stargaze from the comfort of their beds.