The world's best astrotourism adventures
From the Namib Desert in southern Africa to Finnish Lapland, these remote destinations are ideal for stargazing
With a total solar eclipse and the Perseid meteor shower, it's been an incredible year so far for astrotourism – the practice of travelling to remote destinations to observe the night sky. And with the northern lights season about to begin, there is no better time to start planning a stargazing trip.
Light pollution impacts the vast majority of the world, said Alicia Miller in the London Evening Standard, making it a rarity to find a place where the sky is "blanketed in stars".
There's been a rise in demand for this elusive type of trip. Nordic tour operator Discover the World reported a 40% year-on-year increase in northern lights holiday enquiries, while Black Tomato is now offering dedicated "eclipse" trips for travellers keen to witness "rare solar or lunar events".
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
While the aurora borealis and solar eclipses get "the most attention", said Cassandra Brooklyn in National Geographic, other "spectacular night sky events" take place throughout the year. Still to come in 2024, Saturn will converge with the Moon on multiple occasions including 17 September, 14 and 15 October, 11 November and 8 December. Observers in Australia, western US, Canada and northwestern Mexico will be able to witness the "silvery lunar glow and giant yellow planet" with or without binoculars.
As the nights draw in, here are some of the best destinations around the world for a stargazing adventure.
Skylark Cabin, New Zealand
The Mackenzie region on New Zealand's South Island is beautiful by day, said Miller, but by night the southern hemisphere's largest dark skies reserve "shimmers in a frothy sea of pin-prick stars". In the midst of this vast protected landscape lies Skylark Cabin, a "luxe, contemporary hideaway in dark glass and wood". Guests can marvel at the stars from the outdoor hot tub and "observe the twinkling" from the king-size bed set "strategically" beneath a skylight.
&Beyond Sossusvlei Desert Lodge, Namibia
This seriously luxurious lodge is located over 80 miles from the nearest town in the Namib Desert and has "minimal-to-zero" light pollution, making it one of Africa's many great stargazing spots, said Miller. The hotel has resident astronomers, its own observatory, and sprawling suites with skylights revealing the inky night sky.
Alto Atacama, Chile
The "heady mix of parched desert air, nominal light pollution and high altitude" make the clear skies above the Atacama Desert among the planet's very best for stargazing, said The Telegraph. Guests have access to a nearby hilltop observatory and can book guided sessions to learn about the constellations.
Trout Point Lodge, Canada
Situated in Nova Scotia's Tobeatic Wilderness Area, this remote wilderness lodge is "haute rustic in style and equally impressive on food", said The Telegraph. The hotel has a stargazing platform in a nearby riverside meadow – a peaceful setting to take advantage of the area's low light pollution levels.
Kakslauttanen Arctic Resort, Finland
Situated deep in Finnish Lapland, the "picturesque glass igloos" at Kakslauttanen Arctic Resort offer entirely "unobstructed views" of the northern lights, said Stefanie Weldek in Travel + Leisure. When guests can bring themselves to leave their cosy domes, the hotel also runs "northern lights-chasing excursions" hosted by expert guides.
Caban y Nen, Wales
"Why go to the observatory when it can come to you?" said Katie Gatens in The Times. These solar-powered shepherd's huts in west Wales have "more than a touch of James Bond about them". Guests can open the roof to "reveal the night sky" and stargaze from the comfort of their beds.
Create an account with the same email registered to your subscription to unlock access.
Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
Irenie Forshaw is a features writer at The Week, covering arts, culture and travel. She began her career in journalism at Leeds University, where she wrote for the student newspaper, The Gryphon, before working at The Guardian and The New Statesman Group. Irenie then became a senior writer at Elite Traveler, where she oversaw The Experts column.
-
'Fight night'
Today's Newspapers A roundup of the headlines from the US front pages
By The Week Staff Published
-
Psychedelic drugs and treating mental illness
The Explainer Scientists claim hallucinogenics could help treat depression and anxiety, but not everyone is convinced
By Elizabeth Carr-Ellis, The Week UK Published
-
Understanding and saving the biocrust, Earth's living skin
The Explainer The planet's protective layer is being destroyed
By Devika Rao, The Week US Published
-
A foodie guide to St Andrews
The Week Recommends The Scottish seaside town has it all, from cheese toastie shacks to Michelin-starred restaurants
By Irenie Forshaw, The Week UK Published
-
A weekend in Polzeath: an outdoor adventure in Cornwall
The Week Recommends This Cornish seaside village offers plenty of fun for surfers and families alike
By Hollie Clemence, The Week UK Published
-
8 touring theater productions to mark on your calendar this fall
The Week Recommends A pop icon, Shakespeare reconsidered and a sublime musical about mortality are all on the boards
By Scott Hocker, The Week US Published
-
Chicken with Steph's spice
The Week Recommends This Caribbean-inspired recipe is mouthwateringly delicious
By The Week UK Published
-
A peaceful seaside village in Turkey
The Week Recommends Çıralı has been spared the 'scourge' of all-inclusive resort development
By The Week UK Published
-
Slow Horses, series four: 'swaggering' spy thriller returns
The Week Recommends Gary Oldman is 'impeccable' in one of the 'most consistent' shows on TV
By Ellie O'Mahoney, The Week UK Published
-
Peter Kennard: Archive of Dissent – 'striking' political photomontages
The Week Recommends Whitechapel Gallery retrospective showcases half-a-century of the British artist's 'powerful' political works
By The Week UK Published
-
Jay Rayner shares his favourite books
The Week Recommends The journalist and food critic picks works by Nora Ephron, Fliss Freeborn and more
By The Week UK Published