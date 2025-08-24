Fine restaurants in the Spanish Pyrenees

Three of Huesca's newest restaurants have been awarded Michelin stars

Characterized by its medieval town planning with castle and walls. Ainsa, Huesca, Aragon, Spain.
Huesca is full of 'mesmerically beautiful' scenery
(Image credit: Angel Villalba / Getty Images)
By
published

It is home to some of Spain's top ski resorts and most "mesmerically beautiful" scenery, but Huesca is little visited by non-Spaniards.

However, two recent events are helping to put the province "on the map", said Paul Richardson in the Financial Times. One was the opening in 2023 of Canfranc Estación, a grand hotel in a long-abandoned 1920s railway station high in the mountains. The other was the award, late last year, of Michelin stars to three of Huesca's newest restaurants, all located in villages with fewer than 200 inhabitants.

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up

However, a group of stone barns on its fringes is now the restaurant La Era de los Nogales. Its chef, Toño Rodriguez, told me that he has found various advantages to being in a small village, including the ability to build close relationships with local producers. He creates 18-course menus of "highly worked" dishes reflecting "the terroir of northern Huesca" ("the mushrooms, the truffles, the fine butter and Somontano olive oils, the trout from the Cinca river"), but despite such sophistication, the restaurant's dining room feels relaxed and lively.

Next came Restaurante Ansils, in the high-mountain village of Anciles, where siblings Iris and Bruno Jordán offer refined takes on traditional recipes learnt from their grandmother, such as cabbage-and-potato trinxat.

A five-course menu here costs €46, a price typical of the rates at these rural restaurants.

Explore More
The Week UK
Latest
You might also like
View More ▸