Green fingers: the best garden centres in the UK

Unpredictable weather and "patchy trading" have seen gardening sales "wilting", said Natalie Whittle in the Financial Times . Last year, nationwide chain Dobbies announced plans to close 17 stores, and Homebase went into administration. But independent garden centres are going to great lengths to "tempt" back visitors, from opening top-notch cafes to selling "bougie" homeware. Whether you've got the gardening bug or prefer having a browse and a slice of cake, these are our favourite spots.

Petersham Nurseries, London

"Arguably the original destination nursery", Petersham is a lovely place to while away a London afternoon, said The Telegraph . This tranquil oasis in the heart of Richmond is home to a swanky restaurant that was awarded a Michelin Green Star for its sustainable dining ethos. There's also a "more informal tea room" and a shop where you'll find a "stylish" collection of gardening accessories, from ceramic pots to Japanese secateurs.

Plants Galore, Essex

This family-run centre, two miles from Harlow, offers all the usual "gardening delights" for grown-ups, alongside "a 450ft zip line and an expansive green maze" to keep the kids entertained, said Essex Live . After exploring the nursery, "take a breather" at The Gardener's Retreat cafe with a cup of tea and bite to eat.

Burford Garden Centre, Oxfordshire

This "sprawling" complex in the Cotswolds sells plants and shrubs but it's also home to a bookshop, a children's boutique and rooms full of food, contemporary art, outdoor furniture and homeware, said Lauren Indvik in the Financial Times . It's the type of place you might go to buy a packet of bulbs and leave with "a tin of Perello olives and a gift for your three-year-old niece". Crucially, there is also an "excellent" cafe and bakery, with sunny outdoor terraces and freshly cooked seasonal food.

Wildgoose Nursery, Shropshire

This plant nursery, run by Jack and Laura Willgoss, is "hidden within a beautiful walled garden", with "tantalising glimpses of the Shropshire countryside beyond", said The Guardian . Stroll through the wild Floral Meadow and follow the winding path into the hot garden – "full of fantastic scarlets, tawny oranges and searing yellows". It's very much a destination garden centre, complete with a wonderful "plot-to-plate" cafe.

Cambo Gardens, Fife

Less garden centre, more beautiful walled garden, Cambo is a great excuse for a trip to the "stunning" east coast of Fife, said The Telegraph. The "stellar planting" inspires the "imaginative selection of plants for sale". There are beautiful flowers to see all year round, from the Plant Heritage national collection of snowdrops in the winter gardens to the naturalistic planting of the late-season prairie garden. Whatever the season, be sure to stop at the "excellent" on-site cafe, where you'll find delicious vegetarian and vegan food.