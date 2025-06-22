Malaysia's delicious food and glorious beaches
From 'colourful' George Town to the 'jungled interior' of Langkawi, Malaysia is incredibly diverse
It might not get as much attention as neighbouring Thailand, but Malaysia offers all the white-sand beaches, rainforests and delicious food you could want in a tropical holiday, said Hannah Summers in The Times – and plenty of cultural interest too.
Having fallen in love with it as a backpacker 20 years ago, I returned this year looking for a more luxurious experience, and was not only impressed by its hotels and resorts, but found them considerably more affordable than their Thai counterparts. My husband, our toddler and I flew directly from London to Kuala Lumpur with British Airways, and immediately sought out some of the local cuisine I had relished two decades ago. In Kuala Lumpur, we avoided "fancy restaurants" in favour of the city's "hole-in-the-wall" spots, which serve "curries and claypot bowls of rice" with flavours influenced by Malaysia's "mishmash of cultures" – Malay, Indian, Chinese. There was more delectable food to enjoy in the next place we visited, George Town, the state capital of Penang. Founded by the British in 1786, this Unesco-listed port city is remarkably handsome, with its twisting alleyways and "colourful" old Chinese shophouses.
In the evenings, we strolled between its night markets and hawker stalls, sampling char kway teow – a wonderful noodle dish with prawn and egg – and sweet nutmeg juice, a local speciality. Breakfasts were great too, including roti canai (a "flaky" flatbread) and a "surprisingly toddler-friendly" dal. There are beaches near George Town, but those on the island of Langkawi, where we spent the last part of our trip, are more lovely. Langkawi is slightly larger than the Isle of Wight, but much of its jungled interior is strictly protected, so construction is "clustered" around a few towns.
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
There's plenty to do, and the island is home to some "ludicrously" lavish resorts. The "swishest" is The Datai, but we adored the more modest Bon Ton, where guests stay in wooden Malay houses that are roughly a century old.
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
Rebekah Evans joined The Week as newsletter editor in 2023 and has written on subjects ranging from Ukraine and Afghanistan to fast fashion and "brotox". She started her career at Reach plc, where she cut her teeth on news, before pivoting into personal finance at the height of the pandemic and cost-of-living crisis. Social affairs is another of her passions, and she has interviewed people from across the world and from all walks of life. Rebekah completed an NCTJ with the Press Association and has written for publications including The Guardian, The Week magazine, the Press Association and local newspapers.
-
Is the US sliding into autocracy?
Talking Point Donald Trump's use of federal troops on home ground, dismissal of dissent and 'braggadocious' military posturing are all symptoms of a shifting political culture
-
Sudoku medium: June 22, 2025
The Week's daily medium sudoku puzzle
-
Sudoku hard: June 22, 2025
The Week's daily hard sudoku puzzle
-
Broccoli and cashew stir-fry recipe
The Week Recommends This nutty dish is a satisfying vegetarian option
-
Malaysia travel guide: the true Asia, two ways
The Week Recommends Combine a city break in Kuala Lumpur with island relaxation on Langkawi for the best of multicultural Malaysia
-
Kuala Lumpur: a guide to Malaysia's colorful capital
The Week Recommends This multicultural city boasts bustling markets, delicious food and the tallest twin towers in the world
-
Villa One, One&Only Desaru Coast: a hidden gem at Malaysia’s newest resort
Speed Read This secluded beach-jungle retreat has its own private spa and 27m pool
-
Langkawi: Malaysia’s astonishing archipelago
In Depth
-
Datai hotel and RuMa hotel review: monkey business in Malaysia
The Week Recommends One of country's most beautiful islands brings nature into sharp focus, contrasted with the country’s buzzing capital, Kuala Lumpur
-
Four Seasons Kuala Lumpur and Langkawi: skyscrapers and monkeys in dynamic Malaysia
The Week Recommends Resorts offer a haven of luxury and nature
-
Nature takes flight at the Datai resort on Langkawi
In Depth From flying snakes to cheeky monkeys, the Malaysian island is home to incredible wildlife, along with breathtaking natural beauty