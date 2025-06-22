Malaysia's delicious food and glorious beaches

From 'colourful' George Town to the 'jungled interior' of Langkawi, Malaysia is incredibly diverse

Chinese lanterns at Kek Lok Si temple in George Town, Penang
The Kek Lok Si Temple in 'colourful' George Town
(Image credit: Inti St Clair / Getty Images)
By
published

It might not get as much attention as neighbouring Thailand, but Malaysia offers all the white-sand beaches, rainforests and delicious food you could want in a tropical holiday, said Hannah Summers in The Times – and plenty of cultural interest too.

Having fallen in love with it as a backpacker 20 years ago, I returned this year looking for a more luxurious experience, and was not only impressed by its hotels and resorts, but found them considerably more affordable than their Thai counterparts. My husband, our toddler and I flew directly from London to Kuala Lumpur with British Airways, and immediately sought out some of the local cuisine I had relished two decades ago. In Kuala Lumpur, we avoided "fancy restaurants" in favour of the city's "hole-in-the-wall" spots, which serve "curries and claypot bowls of rice" with flavours influenced by Malaysia's "mishmash of cultures" – Malay, Indian, Chinese. There was more delectable food to enjoy in the next place we visited, George Town, the state capital of Penang. Founded by the British in 1786, this Unesco-listed port city is remarkably handsome, with its twisting alleyways and "colourful" old Chinese shophouses.

Rebekah Evans, The Week UK

Rebekah Evans joined The Week as newsletter editor in 2023 and has written on subjects ranging from Ukraine and Afghanistan to fast fashion and "brotox". She started her career at Reach plc, where she cut her teeth on news, before pivoting into personal finance at the height of the pandemic and cost-of-living crisis. Social affairs is another of her passions, and she has interviewed people from across the world and from all walks of life. Rebekah completed an NCTJ with the Press Association and has written for publications including The Guardian, The Week magazine, the Press Association and local newspapers.

