Broccoli and cashew stir-fry recipe
This nutty dish is a satisfying vegetarian option
This side dish comes together extremely quickly and would make a great accompaniment to most meals, said Sugen Gopal. I use tenderstem broccoli, but you could easily swap it out for other seasonal green vegetables, such as purple-sprouting broccoli, asparagus or green beans.
Ingredients (serves 4)
- 300g tenderstem broccoli
- 2 tsp salted butter
- 50g cashews, roughly chopped
- 2 garlic cloves, finely chopped
- 2 tsp oyster sauce
- To serve: 2 tbsp crispy fried shallots
Method
- Start by blanching the broccoli: immerse it in boiling water for 2 mins, then drain and plunge into ice-cold water. Leave to drain in a colander.
- Melt the butter in a large pan over a medium heat and, once bubbling, add the cashews and then the garlic. Stir frequently and cook until the butter is just starting to brown.
- Transfer the garlic and cashew mixture to a plate, before adding the drained broccoli to the pan, keeping it over a medium heat. Add the oyster sauce, and fry for 2-3 mins until the broccoli has started to soften a little (but being careful not to overcook).
- Add the garlic and nuts back into the pan, stir together and serve garnished with the crispy fried shallots.
Taken from Roti King: Classic and Modern Malaysian Street Food by Sugen Gopal, published by Quadrille. To buy, visit theweekbookshop.co.uk.
