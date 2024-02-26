Kuala Lumpur: a guide to Malaysia's colorful capital

Kuala Lumpur gets all of your senses going. You'll tour elaborate temples, hear excited chatter at the street markets and devour nasi lemak and roti canai. Here's where to go to relish the sights and sounds of Malaysia's capital.

A melting pot of flavors

Nasi lemak has been dubbed Malaysia's unofficial national dish (Image credit: Jordan Lye / Getty Images)

Kuala Lumpur is often called Southeast Asia's melting pot, and that is reflected in the food. When asked by National Geographic to name the dish that "best symbolizes multicultural Malaysia," restauranteur Leonard Tee said nasi lemak, "because there's a Malay, Chinese and Indian version." Nasi lemak combines coconut-flavored rice with fried anchovies, toasted peanuts, sambal (chili sauce) and cucumber, and Eater recommended heading to Village Park Restaurant to try it. They serve an "extraordinary rendition," thanks to "juicy deep-fried chicken seasoned with curry leaves, turmeric, lemongrass and cumin, all beneath extra layers of crunchy batter mixed with spices."

Roti canai can be found all over Kuala Lumpur (Image credit: Darwin Fan / Getty Images)

Another Kuala Lumpur staple is roti canai, a fluffy, pan-fried flatbread dish that can be filled with sweet and savory delights. In a guide for Lonely Planet, local writer Yi Jun Loh said some of the best roti canais in Kuala Lumpur are found at Valentine Roti. Here, diners can "customize with a myriad of fillings, from egg and cheese to bananas and Milo, a malt drink that's a favorite among Malaysians."

Jalan Alor draws throngs of visitors looking for authentic cuisine (Image credit: Twenty47studio / Getty Images)

You can't visit Kuala Lumpur without eating street food at a hawker center, stopping by a night market and visiting at least one coffee shop. Go to Jalan Alor, a street famous for its seafood restaurants, and Pudu Wai Sek Kai, which means "Glutton Street," and try satay, rendang and wok-fried noodles. If you've ever wanted to taste durian, the pungent fruit with a custardy texture, you'll find it most places. If it seems too overwhelming to navigate these spots on your own, sign up for a guided food tour.

Seeing the sights

The Sri Mahamariamman Temple is the oldest Hindu temple in Kuala Lumpur (Image credit: Paul Biris / Getty Images)

The Sri Mahamariamman Temple is a colorful place of worship, with a tower covered by intricately designed Hindu gods. Inside, the temple is just as ornate, with murals and statues and decorated ceilings. There are also shrines to Mariamman, the Hindu goddess of weather, Ganesh and Murugan. Visitors are asked to remove their shoes upon entrance.

The National Mosque was built to commemorate Malaysia's independence (Image credit: Davie Gan / Getty Images)

The modern National Mosque was built in 1965 to mark Malaysia's independence, and has an impressive roof in the shape of a 16-pointed star and a 240-foot minaret. The enormous mosque can hold 15,000 people, and is spread across 13 acres dotted with reflecting pools and fountains. Non-Muslim visitors can visit outside of prayer hours, and robes and headscarves can be borrowed at the entrance.

Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte looks at 7th century folios from a Quran during a 2023 visit to the Islamic Arts Museum (Image credit: Mohd Rasfan / AFP via Getty Images)

Nearby is Islamic Arts Museum Malaysia, with a permanent collection of more than 10,000 objects. The museum primarily focuses on China and Southeast Asia, and items found in its 12 galleries include Islamic jewelry, Qurans from North Africa, the Arabian Peninsula and Ottoman Turkey and the world's largest scale models of the Great Mosque of Mecca. It is a beautifully-tiled building with a Middle Eastern restaurant, Moza, and gift shop.

The Petronas Towers are the world's tallest twin towers (Image credit: Martin Puddy / Getty Images)

The Kuala Lumpur skyline is a marvel, with the Petronas Towers rising above it all. These are the tallest twin towers in the world, and visitors can take guided tours that go up to the observatory deck and skybridge. At the bottom, there is a high-end shopping center with 300 stores, a concert hall, an art gallery and an aquarium.

Pewter is big in Malaysia (Image credit: Michelle L. Wilson / Getty Images)

Malaysia was once the world's largest producer of tin, a history that is explored at the Royal Selangor Visitor Center. You'll learn about pewter through exhibitions and workshops, and can even make your own pewter accessory, either freehand or from a mold, at the center's School of Hard Knocks.

Fruit sellers can be found inside and outside of the Central Market (Image credit: Samsul Said / Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Once a wet market, the Central Market now has a little of everything. You can stop to get a henna tattoo, have your fortune told, enjoy a massage, buy batik and drink a coconut shake — all in the same afternoon. If nightlife is more your speed, head to Changkat Bukit Bintang, an avenue lined with bars, restaurants, shops and clubs.

A pool with a view

Guests can see the KL Tower and beyond from the infinity pool at EQ Kuala Lumpur (Image credit: Alexander Spatari / Getty Images)

The rooms at EQ Kuala Lumpur have comfortable beds topped with luxurious linens and complimentary minibars — but the star of the show is on the 29th floor. There, you'll find an infinity swimming pool that affords guests a spectacular view of the city and its skyline. The saltwater pool is always at a pleasant 77 degrees Fahrenheit, and even has music playing underwater. Guests looking to relax further can book a treatment in the spa or spend time in the fitness center's Himalayan salt sauna and aromatherapy steam bath.